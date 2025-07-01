Rockies Shockingly Show Signs of Life with Rare Positive Stretch
The Colorado Rockies are always looking for small victories as they continue on with their historically poor season, and one they can celebrate with the conclusion of June is not being the worst team in the Majors this month.
Don't get it twisted, they are still by far the worst team in baseball record wise, but three teams failed to reach double digit wins this month while the Rockies grabbed 10. The Washington Nationals, Minnesota Twins, and Kansas City Royals all had difficulties in June.
Both the Royals and Twins are in the American League Central and couldn't get a good stretch together. The two sit third and fourth in the division with the Twins one game higher at 40-44 and are 12.5/13.5 games out of first behind the Detroit Tigers.
More News: Rockies to Promote High Profile Outfielder Prospect For Major League Debut
In the last 30 days the Royals were swept by not only the New York Yankees, but the Athletics and the Tampa Bay Rays as well. They had two different 6-game losing streaks in this span and were shut out on five different occasions.
The Twins had a six-game losing streak of their own, but were only shut out two times. The Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers both ended up sweeping them during this duration as well.
Washington has been performing similarly to Colorado recently, as they went on an 11-game losing streak during the month and actually lost three times to the Rockies. The Nats went 7-19 and were swept by the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins.
More News: Proposed Rockies Trade Would Fill Yankees Massive Hole at Third Base
The Rockies sit at 19-65 as the All-Star break approaches, but 10 of those wins came in June as well as their first series win on the year. They started the month off with a sweep of the Marlins and then eventually took a four-game series against the Nationals.
These other teams have already won at least 35 games on the season while Colorado is fighting for their 20th, but they are showing progress. There are still a lot of games to be played and maybe, just maybe, they will find a way to not end up on the wrong side of history.
More News: Rockies May Own Dubious Honor of Having Worst Contract in MLB on Their Payroll
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.