Rockies Show Signs of Life Winning 11 of Their Last 18 After Replacing GM

The Colorado Rockies are starting to turn it around with their offense which had led to their best stretch of the season.

Maddy Dickens

Jun 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) looks on during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field.
Jun 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) looks on during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Rockies started their season historically poorly with a 7-33 record and on May 11 they deemed it was time for a big change. Following a 9-3 win over the San Diego Padres Colorado let go of their manager, Bud Black, replacing him with Warren Schaeffer. 

Since that point the Rockies have won 11 games, nine of which have come during the month of June. It clearly took a minute for some changes to start to show results as they lost 17 of their next 19, but now they are starting to make strides. 

The last 10 games the Rockies are posting a .500 record. Only 12 teams in both the American and National League post a better record than 5-5 in a 10 game stretch. 

After Schaeffer’s new implementations to their batting practices they are starting to find some rhythm, at least offensively which led to not only their first series win on the season, but a clean sweep against the Miami Marlins.

Not only did they earn their first series win at the beginning of the month they took home another against the Washington Nationals. In a four-game stretch they went 3-1.

The last 15 days the Rockies as a team are in the top three of many major hitting categories for the National League. They are ahead in doubles (25), stolen bases (12), and triples (4).

They sit second in batting average and slugging percentage. Not only that, but they are third in OPS (.813), runs (74) and home runs (tied with New York Mets with 20).

At the beginning of the season most thought that they were on track to post the worst record in the history of major league baseball. It appears that with the turnaround they have demonstrated this month Colorado might not be on the wrong side of history this year.

Unfortunately for the Rockies they close out the month against the Los Angeles Dodgers (second best record in baseball) and then the currently 44-36 Milwaukee Brewers. Regardless of how they finish off the month, it will still be their best stretch on the season. 

