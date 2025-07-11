Rockies Star Relief Pitcher Featured on Most Recent MLB Trade Deadline Big Board
The 2025 MLB trade deadline could be a somewhat busy one for the Colorado Rockies despite their struggles on the field this season.
There are a number of players on their roster who could generate interest on the trade market from contending teams.
This could be the year that third baseman Ryan McMahon is finally moved. He offers some pop and elite defense at third base, something plenty of contenders could use.
Veteran pitchers German Marquez and Austin Gomber, who are both playing on expiring contracts, could be appealing to teams needin some starting pitching depth to round out their rotation with.
But, the player who may have the most value on the team ahead of the MLB trade deadline is relief pitcher Jake Bird.
He is in the midst of a career year with a 3.70 ERA and 126 ERA+; he had a 2.63 ERA before imploding in his last two appearances, surrendering six earned runs in 0.2 innings.
But, that hasn’t stopped The Athletic (subscription required) placing Bird on their MLB trade deadline Big Board 2.0 by Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman and Chad Jennings.
“It’s too bad the rest of the roster is what it is, because Colorado’s bullpen isn’t half-bad. And Bird’s been the best of that group, with a strikeout rate near 30 percent and a ground-ball rate just under 50 percent. His park-adjusted FIP is in line with that of Emmanuel Clase,” they wrote.
Bird has racked up 58 strikeouts in 48.2 innings and most importantly, he has pitches that make him effective against both left and right-handed hitters, easily deployable in any situation.
“Bird’s slider against righties and curveball against lefties are each effective, rendering him platoon-neutral,” they added.
Under team control through 2028, Bird is an attractive trade chip for contenders and teams who believe they will be in position to make a run as early as 2026.
The Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays were listed as the best trade fits for him, with all three being at varying levels of contention this year.
With such a robust market, the Rockies should be able to get plenty of value back in return for him to start what is going to be a lengthy rebuild.
