Rockies on Unexpected Hot Streak as They Hit Road to Face Pirates
The Colorado Rockies are riding a high right now. They are in by far their best stretch of the season as they have won seven of their last 10 with a pair of series wins (against the St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks), as well as a split four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rockies couldn't be performing much better right now.
But, the Rockies' season has been defined by their inability to keep runs off of the board. Granted there have been some "hiccups" recently (Colorado gave up 20 runs in two games by the Dodgers), but for the most part the pitching staff looks entirely different from how its performed for most of the season.
Probable Starting Pitchers
Antonio Senzatela will come out of the dugout for the Rockies in the first game on Friday. His season has been nothing to write home about — he is 4-14 with a 7.00 ERA. But, he's had his moments this season and one came recently.
In his last start against the Diamondbacks he helped solidify the Rockies victory in the series. The 30-year-old went five innings without allowing a run and striking out two. Colorado went on to win the game, 6-5.
The Rockies' offense will have their work cut out for them as they face the Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft in the opener. This is the 25-year-old's first season in the majors and he has handled the pressure with grace. He has only two earned runs and nine strikeouts in his last two starts. He is 3-2 with a 3.02 ERA this season.
Kyle Freeland will start Saturday's game for Colorado and he has been exceptional in his last two starts. He should give Colorado the upper hand in the pitching matchup. He is 3-12 with a 5.16 ERA this season. Mike Burrows (1-4, 4.46) will be the arm for the Pirates who has a near 5.45 ERA in his last seven starts.
Freeland only went four innings in his previous outing, a win against Los Angeles, but he struck out five. He was on fire before a blister forced him off the mound. His game before that? A win against the Cardinals with over seven innings pitched and no earned runs.
Now the most anticipated matchup will be whichever Rockies starter faces Pirates All-Star Paul Skenes on Sunday. Skenes is having an incredible season, even though he is only 7-9. He has a 2.16 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 154 innings.
Colorado only needs to win five of its last 34 to avoid tying for the worst record in MLB history. The way the Rockies are playing lately they could orchestrate a turnaround that would help them avoid what looks like a real possibility just a few weeks ago.