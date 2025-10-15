Rockies Faced Wide Gap in Two Key Statistics at Home and Road in 2025
Coors Field is notoriously known to have a high elevation and basically be a trampoline for baseballs. Playing in such an environment can have a quiet but serious effect on players. While hitters find a little more success at home, pitchers seem to struggle immensely more.
The 2025 Colorado Rockies were undoubtedly bad. A major reason was their lack of plate discipline and playing in a park with high elevation could definitely play a role in these struggles. When the offense did happen to show up, pitching was nowhere to be found. Colorado’s hitters posted a solid .270 batting average inside of Coors while only hitting at a .203 clip on the road. A .270 batting average is solid and it should have led to more wins at home.
As far as the pitching goes, the Rockies were extremely underwhelming. While Colorado’s pitching on the road was not something someone would consider great (5.42 ERA), the pitchers struggled immensely at home. The Rockies ERA at home was a whopping 6.47 and a abysmal 11.41 hits allowed per nine innings.
While it is challenging to pitch at Coors Field, the performance by the pitching staff was extremely lackluster and could be a significant part in why the majority ofColorado’s staff is no longer employed with the franchise. This change of staff is a good opportunity for the Rockies to finally start heading in the right direction after a brutal couple of years.
Finding Bright Spots within an extremely inefficient pitching staff
While the Rockies had immense struggles on the mound at home in 2025, relief pitcher Jimmy Herget was a surprising bright spot. The veteran proved why he was worth the one year contract by posting an impressive 3.15 ERA inside of Coors Field. Herget also extremely effective when it came to getting hitters to strikeout. Herget’s 47 strikeouts at home lead the team despite throwing 29.2 less innings than the team leader Antonio Senzatela.
Herget uses a funky sidearm delivery in order to keep hitters uncomfortable. This strategy appeared to work wonders in 2025. Since Coors Field is such a difficult place to pitch at, a unique style of pitching is a useful strategy to keep hitters from making solid contact.
The Rockies need to make hitters as uncomfortable as possible and signing more pitchers like Herget should definitely be a focal point. Herget has a mutual option this offseason, therefore it is vital for Colorado to do everything possible to convince the veteran to stick around. Colorado has yet to name a new skipper for the 2026 campaign, but whoever the new manager may be will hope to have Jimmy Herget pitching for his squad.