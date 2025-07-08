Trevor Story Finally Faced Rockies for First Time Since Departure
Trevor Story made his Major League debut with the Colorado Rockies back in April of 2016. He became a free agent at the end of the 2021 season and has been in a Boston Red Sox uniform ever since.
The Red Sox started a series with the Rockies on Monday and it was the first time Story faced his former team since making the jump to the American League.
The Red Sox shortstop went up to bat four times against his former team. He ended up with one run and one strikeout in Boston's 9-3 win to take the first game of the series.
On the season he is slashing .249/.289/.405 in 88 games. He’s been able to rack up 53 RBI and 14 home runs, but none against his former team so far.
Story has yet to play in 100 games in a season since he arrived in Boston. In 2023 and 2024 he only played in a combined 69 total games. When in a Rockies uniform four out of six seasons he played in 140+ games. It's one of the reasons why he hasn't faced Colorado since baseball went to the current Interleague format in 2023.
Colorado had a slugger on their hands and it’s unfortunate they weren’t able to keep him. During his duration with them he slashed .272/.340/.523 with almost 160 homers and 450 RBI.
At that point in his career he was a two-time All-Star and earned two Silver Slugger Awards.
Since he has been in Boston he has yet to hit the marks he posted in Colorado. His best year to date for the Red Sox was in 2022.
He played in 94 games slashing .238/.303/.434 with 66 RBI and 16 home runs. His best season with the Rockies? That was a .291/.348/.567 slash with 108 RBI and 37 home runs.
Unfortunately for the Red Sox (and Story) they’ve dealt with injuries more than accolades. In 2023 he missed the first 112 games after an internal brace had to be placed in his right elbow.
Last year he suffered an injury to his left shoulder. He missed a total of 133 games after he landed awkwardly and tore his labrum.
