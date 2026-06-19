2 Rockies Trade Chips That Might Be More Valuable Than Numbers Say

First-year Colorado Rockies president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, is quickly facing his first trade deadline in Denver. The Rockies will enter their weekend series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates with just 28 wins on the season, but nobody can deny the small positive steps they have already taken in 2026.

As far as the trade deadline goes, things have not gone as planned to date for DePodesta. He signed some veteran free agents to work with some of the younger players and use as potential trade chips at the deadline. So far, that hasn't worked out as some of the veterans have been a disappointment.

When it comes to the deadline, DePodesta could be facing some difficult decisions when it comes to some tenured Rockies players. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report suggested that Colorado move on from two of their tenured players, pitcher Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela.

Rockies Urged To Trade Two Tenured Pitchers

Kyle Freeland | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

This is what is difficult about the trade deadline, tough decisions on some players. Freeland and Senzatela are both scheduled to be free agents following the season. Their futures in the Mile High City are certainly up in the air. Kelly believes moving both, regardless of the return, is a route that DePodesta should entertain.

"Their careers couldn't be headed in more different directions, but this summer might be the time for first-year president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta to move on from both Senzatela and Freeland, each set to become a free agent after the season,'' Kelly wrote.

There is no doubt that Senzatela has the biggest upside of the two if DePodesta does trade either one. He has been good out of the bullpen this season for manager Warren Schaeffer with a 2.29 ERA in 21 appearances with a 1.8 WAR in 39.1 innings. Adding Senzatela to a bullpen for a contender would give them another option late in games to collect a key hold or save.

Freeland, however, offers something that might be bigger to teams than the numbers. In 12 starts this season, he has a 7.98 ERA in 58.2 innings after spending some time on the injured list. His WAR is -1.1, but maybe getting him away from Coors Field on a consistent basis is what would be good for him. As a starter, he wouldn't be considered the missing piece for a contender, but he is depth and someone who comes in for a spot start. He is better than the numbers say he is.

DePodesta is going to be tasked with some difficult decisions and Senzatela and Freeland will be two of them. Catcher Hunter Goodman is someone who would generate interest, but moving him would be difficult, as power-hitting catchers are tough to come by. There are going to be interesting decisions leading into the August 3 deadline.