Rockies' Hunter Goodman Needs More Recognition After First All-Star Ballot Results

The MLB came out with their first round of All-Star voting on Monday that shows who fans have been voting for in each position on the diamond and in the outfield.

And when it comes to the National League catchers, Hunter Goodman was fifth in voting behind Will Smith, Drake Baldwin, JT Realmuto, and Wiliiam Contreras.

Goodman received 110,450 votes while the other four ahead of him had at least 300,000 votes or more. Goodman did not get the recognition that he deserved because he plays on a team that is rebuilding.

The other guys ahead of him play on teams that are either in playoff contention by a good margin or are on the edge of playoff contention. The four guys ahead of Goodman are ones that get the national spotlight on a daily basis.

But what Goodman is doing for a team that is not so great deserves to be acknowledged and recognized more. So far this season Goodman is slashing .250/.321/.536 which is good for an OPS of .857.

Goodman also has 20 home runs and 37 runs driven in so far this season. Goodman may not be as flashy as the other guys that are ahead of him, but he deserves more support from the fans.

Goodman Would Get More Votes on a Playoff Team

If the Rockies and manager Warren Schaeffer were a team that was in playoff contention or right on the edge, Goodman would likely be in the top two in votes for catchers in the National League. But because the Rockies are rebuilding, this is not the case.

The Rockies have good supporting casts to go along with Goodman with guys like Troy Johnston and Mickey Moniak and others that help out. Goodman is a team player and helps make his teammates around him better.

May 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Mickey Moniak (22) gestures as he circles the bases on a three run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The All-Star voting every season is one that consists of a lot of the same players or ones that hardly get recognized because of the team that they play for. Goodman is not getting the votes that he deserves because the Rockies have not been good in a long time.

Goodman could likely be a reserve candidate for the National League if he does not get initally selected to the game by fan voting. Regardless of if he makes it through the initial vote or as a reserve, he should be getting way more votes than he has so far.