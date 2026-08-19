3 Realistic Goals for the Colorado Rockies in 2027

With an influx of terrific young talent already in Denver and more on the way, the Colorado Rockies are a team that has reason to look to the future with a lot of hope. Anyone who follows Major League Baseball can tell you that they have one of the best young teams in baseball. At the big-league level, prodigious talent like Zac Veen and Hunter Goodman have already displayed their skills, while future stars Ethan Holliday and Charlie Condon are already tabbed as surefire All-Stars someday.

Barring a significantly improved performance down the stretch, the 2026 campaign will end in much the same way that the previous three have: in last place. And even worse? The Rox are in position to lose 100 games all four of those years consecutively as well. That's not just the worst run ever for the Rockies; it's one of the most futile streaks in MLB history.

The #Rockies land at No. 16 on the latest edition of MLB Pipeline’s Farm System Rankings.



For reference, Colorado was ranked No. 27 before the season. No. 16 is their highest ranking since midseason 2024, when they landed at No. 12. https://t.co/8a06CxDwjm — Eli Whitney (@eliwhtney17) August 17, 2026

The man in the middle of it all, Colorado manager Warren Schaeffer, stated that he's willing to weather the storm with GM Paul DePodesta, adding that the two share the same goals. The skipper has stated that the duo is "...putting legitimate processes into play that push this thing forward and that can create a sustainable winning culture — because that's the goal, to bring winning baseball back to Denver.”:

So far, Schaeffer has shown he can get the job done and develop his young stars. But he and the team must be realistic about the immediate future and only focus on 'baby steps' heading into next season.

Reality for the Rox in 2027

Rockies prized prospect, Charlie Condon | Credit: Mark J. Rebilas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first goal the team MUST have heading into next year is to finally climb out of the cellar, so finishing out of last place is the biggest priority of the upcoming year. Five years in a row as one of the worst teams in baseball isn't 'rebuilding'; it's languishing. Rox fans are ready for at least some level of competent, winning baseball, and they are counting on this new wave of talent. But the Rockies have to show them something next year. They have to prove that all the hope isn't just hype.

Though he hasn't even played in the big leagues yet, it's time to free Charlie Condon and give him every opportunity in a Rockies uniform. The waiting game should be over, and Condon has proven he's a professional hitter who should have no trouble transitioning to the game's highest level. Get him in the lineup, get out of the way, and let the big dog eat.

Finishing .500, which will be a tough task to pull off, is still something the team can realistically aim for. This team is not as bad as they were in previous seasons, and a few decent breaks here and there might have people talking about this season differently. If the organization can shore up its pitching staff in the offseason, and the young players play as expected, then finishing even would be considered a major success in 2027, and a huge leap back to being a contender again.