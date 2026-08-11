Will the Colorado Rockies Dodge Their Fourth 100-Loss Season in a Row?

There are plenty of reasons for the Colorado Rockies and their fan base to look forward to 2027. With a boatload of young talent like Hunter Goodman and Ezequiel Tovar already in the Majors and a bevy of talent in their organization, the future is bright.

That will be a nice change of pace for the Purple Wave, who have watched their team lose 100 games for the past three years.

Colorado went 59–103 in 2023, its first season ever with 100+ losses. The Rockies came right back in 2024 to go 61–101, before finishing with an MLB-worst (and one of the worst ever) at 43–119 last season. It's historically one of the most wretched runs in the history of the game.

If the Rox hit the century mark in the 'L' column this season, they will be the fourth team ever to do so, following the Philadelphia Phillies (five seasons, 1938-1942), the Boston Braves (four seasons, 1909-1912), and the New York Mets (also four, from 1962-1965).

Given the rise of Rockies baseball and the franchise's future outlook, it would be best to avoid hitting triple digits again in 2026.

With a young team on the rise, finally breaking 'the curse' in Colorado would give them something to hang their hats on heading into 2027. It would also signal to the fan base that the dark clouds swirling over Coors Field over the past few seasons are about to dissipate.

Down the Stretch

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman hits a single | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With 44 games remaining as of August 10, the Rockies are currently in last place (again) at 46-72, which means there are 44 games to play on the 162-game schedule.

Therefore, Colorado must avoid going 16-24 or worse throughout the rest of August and September. While that's certainly a task the team can manage to pull off, Rox general manager Josh Byrnes says it isn't the end-all, be-all for the team's outlook.

While it would be great for the fan following, the biggest focus will continue to be on player development.

“Progress is important — 100 losses is definitely something to avoid,” Byrnes stated to the Denver Post. “But, big picture, 90-something losses is still not good enough. We have to keep making progress and build towards winning.”

Despite the GM's assertion, another 100-loss mark wouldn't be a good sign, particularly when the Rockies are within striking distance of breaking those shackles.

With a solid winning streak, they should be able to comfortably go at least 63-99, and while that’s nothing to shout about, it would be better than the murmur of the recent era.