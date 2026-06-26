Based on the Numbers, the Rockies' TJ Rumfield Has to Be a Rookie of the Year Favorite

The Colorado Rockies may be in last place in the National League West Division as we head towards July, but anyone who knows about baseball knows that this team isn't being built for today. That's because the blueprint on Blake Street is for the franchise to focus on the farm system, developing young players who have the potential to become All-Stars someday.

In other words? The Rox would love to find a few more players like TJ Rumfield, the type of talented, youthful stars who can forge a new generation of winning together. Rumfield is a perfect piece in that type of plan, and he proved it in May. Rumfield was named the National League Rookie of the Month for May, hitting .310 with four home runs and 12 RBI.

Winning that hardware that early in the season forced the baseball world to take notice, but the folks who had been awaiting his arrival were seeing essentially what they expected. Rumfield hasn't disappointed and has been as good as advertised.

Only three hitters rank in the Top-10 for AVG, OBP, SLG, and ISO among the 32 rookies with 100+ PA.



Bryce Eldridge #SFGiants

Travis Bazzana #GuardsBall

TJ Rumfield #Rockiespic.twitter.com/yZrZXie6yV — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) June 23, 2026

He's certainly getting support from the Denver fan base and his teammates. And earlier this week, Rumfield's skipper gave the Rockies' rising star a ringing endorsement based on his 2026 performance thus far.

"He's doing it in all facets of the game," Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer said, according to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. "His defense has been outstanding. I'd start there: the consistency of the at-bats, the walks, the ability to play every day."

Statistically, Rumfield has been Solid

Colorado Rockies infielder TJ Rumfield (7) celebrates after hitting a home run to take the lead. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

When you crunch the numbers, it's starting to look like Rumfield will be right there among the finalists for the 2026 Rookie of the Year Award. While names like the San Francisco Giants' Bruce Eldridge and the St. Louis Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt have received more publicity thus far, Rumfield is starting to be mentioned right along those high-profile names.

Statistically speaking, Rumfield has earned that spot. As of June 25, he's among the league's top rookie hitters and currently leads qualified NL rookies in several key offensive categories:

Batting average – .284

Hits – 79

Runs batted in (RBI) - 43

OPS – .842

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Those numbers alone put him above his fellow first-year players in terms of the ultimate prize. If he continues on this pace, the voters will have no choice but to recognize the Rockies' rookie. If that happens, it's the first step forward for a franchise that also has potential megastars Ethan Holliday and Charlie Condon waiting in the wings. As the weeks pass, Rumfield will be a terrific example of what the Rockies should be for several seasons ahead: Successful and award-winning.