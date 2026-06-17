Rockies' No. 2 Prospect Condon Dominates Rehabbing MLB Starter in Triple-A

The Colorado Rockies have a bright future ahead of them with a ton of young players proving they can hang with the best of them. A handful of rookies have debuted in 2026, but in Triple-A, the future of the franchise is being well represented, headlined by the organization's second-best prospect.

First baseman Charlie Condon has taken the Triple-A world by storm and has lit it on fire. June has treated the former first-round pick well, having hit six home runs in the month already. Perhaps the most impressive, though, came against a rehabbing Major League pitcher with a World Series ring.

Condon Takes Astros Starter Deep

Colorado Rockies' Charlie Condon (66) poses for Photo Day. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

On June 16, Condon faced off against Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier and took him deep for his sixth homer in 13 Triple-A contests for the Albuquerque Isotopes this month. With this kind of production, the front office might not have any choice but to give Condon a chance in the MLB.

So far in Triple-A this season, Condon holds a .264 AVG with a .392 OBP and .519 SLG, complemented by a .911 OPS. He's collected 14 home runs in total, 42 RBIs, and has walked 43 times.

Condon didn't make the Major League roster out of spring training, to the surprise of fans. His consistency at the plate in the minors is only encouraging to see, as Condon could be getting a call-up before 2026 ends, especially with the season beginning to trickle away.

Perhaps around or past the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline (Aug 3) is when the Rockies will be willing to give Condon a chance. Ahead of him is TJ Rumfield, who's had a strong rookie campaign in his own right, and Troy Johnston.

Colorado Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield (7) warms up. | Boz Bloom-Imagn Images

While Johnston is an outfielder by trade, listed at right field on his ESPN player page, he could be a trade target for a contending team. Should Johnston get flipped at the deadline, putting Condon behind Rumfield, just to get MLB reps, doesn't seem like a poor idea.

On top of the home run ball, Condon has collected a handful of extra base hits, eight to be exact, in the month of June. He's been the most clutch bat in the system at the moment, and perhaps the organization, collecting nearly 20 RBIs this month alone (17).

If not around the trade deadline, September Call-Ups could be the time that Condon gets his chance, avoiding any injuries that could increase that projection.