The Rockies Are Better Than Their 31-49 Record Suggests

There's always a silver lining in baseball when a season isn't going the way the team expected.

Regardless of how people view this Colorado Rockies team, we are seeing progress, little by little, in their victories.

Rockies Already Reach 31 Wins in June

Colorado Rockies outfielder Tyler Freeman celebrates with teammates l | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Why is it a big deal for Colorado to have 31 wins by today? In 2025, it took the Rox until August 12 to earn 31 marks in the win column. The team is more than a month ahead of that dreadful 119-loss season.

2025 Rockies: 31st win on August 12 (31-88)

2026 Rockies: 31st win on June 22 (31-48) pic.twitter.com/PrGVPtIJg5 — Rockies Now (@Rockies_Now) June 23, 2026

The Rockies are moving in the right direction as a group. The lineup has a lot of talent. One would argue that their offense is the bread and butter of the Rockies' improvement this season. Starting pitching still needs to get better and develop more prospects. Overall it looks like the Rockies have an intelligent front office with Paul DePodesta and Josh Byrnes, who are taking this team in the right direction, and making progress even when it is hard to see through the losses.

DePodesta made a smart decision to surround their team with veterans like Jose Quintana and Jake McCarthy. Young players need to learn from experienced players. Also, this helps young players who want to compete aggressively in a healthy way to earn their spot on the team. Every team needs veterans, but at the same time has a team with more youth than experience. The Rockies have that in their roster.

Durability is very crucial to success as well. The Rockies could have won more games if they hadn't lost certain key players to injuries. Mickey Moniak, who was one of the hottest hitters in the lineup before right ankle tendonitis took him to the IL, was recently reinstated by the team. Moniak has 12 home runs, 28 RBIs, 43 hits while slashing .285/.339/.948 in 151 at-bats.

Mickey Moniak has been reinstated from the injured list! pic.twitter.com/lqJPTW8DSK — Rockies Now (@Rockies_Now) June 22, 2026

Other Rockies players needed to step up in the lineup. Jake McCarthy, who got off to a slow start, began to heat up at the right time. He's playing solid baseball for this team. In the last seven games, McCarthy has been slashing .367/.387/.600 and has collected 11 hits, one home run, four RBIs, 5 runs. McCarthy was also the hero of Monday night's game against the Boston Red Sox when he delivered a bases-clearing triple to walk it off in a 3-2 victory. Grady Sizemore is the last player to hit a walk-off triple when the team trailed by 2 or more runs (2006).

Overall, this season he's batting .294 with 5 home runs, 31 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and 60 hits.

The Rockies will look to win their 32nd game of the season as they take on the Red Sox in the final game of a three-game series.