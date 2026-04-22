Chase Dollander is Starting to Look Like the Pitcher Rockies Hoped For

The Colorado Rockies lost a tough one to their NL West division rivals, the San Diego Padres, on Tuesday by the final score of 1-0. While it all counts the same, this was a loss that the front office should be pleased with what they saw on the mound, not so much from the offensive side of things.

Mainly that of former top prospect Chase Dollander, who has begun his second year in Major League Baseball much better than his rookie campaign unfolded. Dollander has always had the potential to be the future ace of the staff, but what he's done to begin the season has been ace-worthy in itself.

Dollander Continues to Deal in April

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chase Dollander (32) delivers a pitch. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

After another strong outing on the mound on Tuesday against the Padres, where he came into the game in the second inning after Jimmy Herget started the night, striking out nine batters, six of which were consecutive, Dollander can only be looked upon positively for his 2026 start.

While he took the loss, having allowed the one run on three hits and one walk against San Diego, Dollander's month of April has given Colorado hope for what he could turn himself into for the future.

As revealed by Underdog MLB on X (formerly Twitter), Dollander's April has consisted of 21 innings pitched, 27 strikeouts, a 1.71 ERA, and a 0.86 WHIP. Not to mention, Dollander has had back-to-back nine-strikeout games for the Rockies.

Dollander's off-speed and hard pitches have been his bread and butter this season. According to Baseball Savant, his breaking run value lands him within the 72nd percentile, and his fastball run value sits in the 86th percentile. His fastball velocity is near the top of the chain, sitting at the 98th percentile, averaging 99 mph.

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chase Dollander (32) takes the mound. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Going into the season, it was made known that Dollander would come out of the bullpen, but he's gotten significant results in the bulk role he finds himself in. As the season continues, it wouldn't be surprising to see manager Warren Schaeffer pencil him in to start a game or two.

As for the rest of the Rockies roster, both offensively and from the mound, things are going to need to improve if the franchise wants to erase the title of the worst team in the majors today. Dollander is doing what he can, and if he continues this production, he might have to put the whole team on his back.