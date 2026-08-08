Colorado Rockies Expecting Big Things From 19-Year-Old Outfielder

It seems like everywhere that you look in the Colorado Rockies' farm system, there's an extremely young player who has a ceiling as high as the state's famed mountain range.

Whether it's top prospect and second-generation hopeful, Ethan Holliday, or outfielder Roldy Brito (both just 19 years old), there's a lot of hope for the future riding on guys who only received their first driver's license just a few years ago. Bottom line? Youth is a strength, both at the big-league level and throughout the organization.

Arguelles is currently stationed with the Fresno Grizzlies after beginning the season with the franchise's Arizona Complex League team. In 2026, he's hitting an amazing .386, with 11 home runs, 81 RBI, and 11 stolen bases through his two stops. The sweet-swinging left-handed hitter has all the makings of a future MLB batting champion someday.

Cristian Arguelles is going to be a household name among #Rockies fans sooner rather than later.



An absolute missile for his second Low-A home run. pic.twitter.com/8Od8oQdFlI — Eli Whitney (@eliwhtney17) August 7, 2026

One of the brightest and youngest future stars coming through the Colorado Cattle Line is a prize-winning pick. Another 19-year-old player, Cristian Arguelles, continues his impressive hitting at lower levels of the Minors.

In his short stint as a pro player, scouts have been impressed with his plate discipline and ability to spray the ball, hitting to all fields. That's a rare level of maturity for a young player, especially for someone of Arguelles' age and lack of experience stateside.

"Arguelles hit so well the Rockies considered flying him stateside last summer, but they’re excited to have him in the country now," the outfielder's official MLB scouting analysis states. "He already has a very strong feel for hitting, using the whole field... The left-handed hitter is going to keep getting stronger and has mistake-type power with a hard rate of contact, but it’s more gap than over-the-fence kind of pop."

Arguelles' ETA to MLB

Colorado Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will be a little while before the youngster breaks into the Rox starting lineup for manager Warren Schaeffer, but there's no denying his talent. Originally slated to be a big league arrival in 2030, it's looking more and more like he could arrive a year early - or possibly even two.

Arguelles will no doubt spend the majority of 2027 at the multiple Single-A levels of the minors, but could squeeze his way into Double-A with another amazing performance.

However, the team is likely to slow his advancement in the system even if he advances in his play and production. He'll likely be 'protected' until he's at least 22 or 23. There's no reason to rush something that's clearly worth waiting for.