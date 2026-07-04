Colorado Rockies Teenage Prospect Going to Be Worth The Wait

In recent years, players from all over the world have been making their way through the Minor Leagues sooner than ever. Where it used to be uncommon to see a roster featuring anyone 21 and under, it's now an open bar that anyone with breathtaking baseball skills can belly up to. In the modern game, most teams have at least one member who just got their driver's license not too long ago.

That's particularly true of many international free agents like Colorado Rockies rising star Roldy Brito, a 19-year-old who is already ranked the organization's No. 3 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline, behind only Charlie Condon and Ethan Holliday. That's good company to be in, considering the Rockies just signed him out of the Dominican Republic during the 2024 international signing period. Colorado signed him for less than $500,000.

Brito, a second baseman, third baseman, and outfielder, looks like he could play just about anywhere on the diamond, considering his overall athleticism. And even though he's 5-11 and around 185 pounds, he will likely add at least 10-15 pounds of muscle as he fills out his still-developing frame. Still, he already mixes a little power with a great all-around game, as his official MLB.com scouting report states.

What's Lies Ahead for Roldy Brito?

You never know what Roldy Brito will do 🤣



From the Soto shuffle to high batting averages and plenty of speed, he's one of the most exciting players on the Top 100.



Here's why: https://t.co/8g51BOqtLN pic.twitter.com/GDLwl4ikmI — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) May 14, 2026

Brito is currently hitting .313, with six home runs, 62 RBI, and 15 stolen bases in 73 games this year for the Class A Fresno Grizzlies, after absolutely decimating the Arizona Complex League in 2025 and earning a quick promotion to Fresno. He's also been selected to represent the franchise at the MLB Futures Game during All-Star weekend later this month.

As far as Roldy Brito's immediate future is concerned, he's expected to reach the Double-A level this year. The natural progression through the various levels would see him take the big step forward and get a piece of the Rock by sometime in the 2028 season. If he gets there this season, he'll get there before his 20th birthday, which is in April.

He's a potential Major League by age 21 or 22 on this track, with a solid amount of time and training in the minors. Brito is brimming with talent, but he still needs time to simmer. When he finally makes it to the Show? Colorado fans are going to bubble over with excitement once he finally gets to Coors Field for his first at-bat.