Colorado Rockies’ Infielder Had Great Performance in Albuquerque

It was a big night for one of the Colorado Rockies' prospects, Blaine Crim.

The infielder will not stop until he can secure a position in the big league. The way he’s performing this season, he could get his wish sometime this season.

Another Day, Another Blast From Crim

Colorado Rockies first baseman Blaine Crim | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Being dedicated and working on the fundamentals is what makes a player strive to be great and achieve long-term success. Crim, 28, has spent more time in the minors than in the big leagues.

It’s his seventh season in the minors. Crim has split his career between the Texas Rangers and the Rockies. After attending Mississippi College, the Rangers drafted him in the 2019 draft in the 19th round. When a player is a low-level draft pick, he has a long way to go to prove to everyone that he can play at a high level.

Crim made his MLB debut on May 2, 2025, and played only 20 games that season. It’s been a year. Time flies. However, one year later on the same date, he had a season high four RBIs with two doubles in the minors. It’s not a big league game, but every game is important.

One thing we can say about Crim is that there’s no throwing in the towel in his mind or DNA. He’s still getting reps and still willing to produce. Crim hit a three-run home run during yesterday's game for the Albuquerque Isotopes. He now has six home runs this season in 33 games and 135 at-bats. Overall, he’s hitting .267 with an additional 31 RBIs, 2 stolen bases, and a .786 ops this season.

Blaine Crim belted a three-run homer, his sixth of the year!@Xfinity, coverage that won't strike out pic.twitter.com/uHHeDOunUI — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) May 14, 2026

In his MLB career, he has five home runs and 12 RBIs in 65 at-bats. Throughout his minor career, Crim has 130 home runs, 511 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, and a lifetime .291 batting average with a .870 OPS.

Crim must be more consistent at the plate. Although he recorded three RBIs in his game on Thursday, he didn’t score a run in four games before yesterday. He has struck out 35 times so far. Having better discipline will improve his chances of getting promoted this season or next. Crim wants to taste the big league field this season, but he still has more to prove.

He’s a content hitter who can also hit for power. There’s many people who are rooting for him to make a comeback to the big leagues. We hope that those plans can come to fruition.