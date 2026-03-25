Most Likely Colorado Rockies Prospects to Be Called Up This Year Ranked

The Colorado Rockies might not have the best farm system in all of Major League Baseball, but they went out and signed a few placeholders while their young prospects continue to make their way to the show.

Some Rockies prospects have already made their way to the show over the last few seasons. With the regular season upon us, there are a handful of current prospects who have a legit chance at making their MLB debuts this season with Colorado.

Here are four Rockies prospects, ranked in order of who has the best chance of making their debut this season at some point along the way.

1. 1B/OF Charlie Condon

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the hardest decisions for the Rockies to make this spring was sending their second-best prospect, Charlie Condon, down to the minor leagues. He was stellar at the plate over the spring training games and made a strong first impression on fans, just getting to know him.

Condon finds himself now in a very competitive first baseman room in Colorado. Both Troy Johnston and TJ Rumfield stand above him in the pecking order, but it only takes one of them to fall off in production or to get hurt for Condon to make his way to the MLB.

2. OF Cole Carrigg

Team Israel shortstop Cole Carrigg (8) hits an RBI single against Nicaragua. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Another productive hitter at the plate this spring for the Rockies who ultimately got sent down to the minors was outfielder/infielder Cole Carrigg. Carrigg provides a ton for fans to look forward to defensively and at the plate, which is needed in Colorado.

Carrigg, a former second-round pick from the 2023 MLB Draft, has learned a lot in the minors and could see himself get a call-up this season and be used as a bench or platoon player. He drove in six RBIs in 12 hits, four doubles and two triples included, this spring, but heads to the minors to fine-tune some things. His MLB ETA is 2026.

3. LHP Sean Sullivan

Colorado Rockies pitcher Sean Sullivan (85) poses for Photo Day. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

One thing that the Rockies will always need help with at the major league level is pitching. While Sean Sullivan isn't a player who has turned heads, his consistency on the mound from the left arm is valuable at the MLB level.

The best way for Sullivan to make the roster sooner rather than later is by continuing his spring success, while being ready for any opportunity that may arise in the bullpen.

4. OF Sterlin Thompson

Colorado Rockies outfielder Sterlin Thompson (30) poses for Photo Day. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

One of the better outfield prospects that the Rockies have in their system, Sterlin Thompson, has some work to do in the minors if he has any chance at making his MLB debut this year. He is projected to make his debut in 2026, but this spring wasn't pretty.

Hitting .053 at the plate in spring training, the former first-round pick will begin the season in the minors, needing to refind his swing. In the past, primarily last year, Thompson has been a threat with the bat in his hands, hitting 18 home runs, driving in 66 RBIs, and hitting .296 at the plate in Triple-A.