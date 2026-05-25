Colorado Rockies Offer Slightly Positive Update on Jose Quintana

The Colorado Rockies went into the series finale with the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road, looking to split the series after losing the first and third games. But the Diamondbacks had other plans, attacking Rockies starting pitcher Jose Quintana right out of the gates.

Quintana has been a tad inconsistent this season, but is a veteran pitcher who knows how to keep his team in ball games. Unfortunately, on Sunday, there was no keeping the Rockies in the ball game, as Quintana was taken after only recording four outs, allowing six runs on six hits.

Looking to save their bullpen, the Rockies didn't want to take Quintana out of the game that early, but a different development happened, as Quintana was pulled in the second inning due to an apparent injury, something that Colorado doesn't need right now.

Quinatana Injury Update

Colorado Rockies pitcher Jose Quintana (62) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Something clearly was off for Quintana on the mound, as starts before this one, he had been going deeper in games, posted a 3.38 ERA in May entering Sunday afternoon, and had kept the Rockies within striking distance.

According to MLB.com's Thomas Harding, the Rockies have announced that Quintana was pulled from the game due to left elbow discomfort. While it's not the greatest of news, depending on what transpires from now until further testing, it's semi-encouraging to Colorado. Harding did report that Quintana will get an MRI back in Colorado.

If something was truly wrong for Quintana, he would know so right away. The discomfort could be as innocent as Father Time catching up to the veteran, or just an off day at the office. That's thinking optimistically, something that the Rockies need to do more of as of late.

Help Ironically Already on the Way?

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner (18) pitches at Coors Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Additionally, if this does force Quintana into an IL stint, just to be safe rather than sorry, this early into the season, the Rockies do have Ryan Feltner nearing a return to the rotation. As Harding notes, Feltner started for the Triple-A squad Sunday afternoon, completing six innings of work, allowing one hit.

Feltner hasn't pitched in the majors since April 23 against the San Diego Padres, but hadn't been setting the world on fire before hitting the injured list. The Rockies need a guy like Feltner to come back to the rotation if Quintana's injury progresses any further from now until his next scheduled start.

As of May 24, Colorado has the 28th-best team ERA in Major League Baseball, besting only the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros.