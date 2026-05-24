Rockies Make Small Yet Potentially Impactful Trade to Shore Up Pitching Depth

The Colorado Rockies made a small yet potentially impactful trade that flew under the radar on Friday afternoon.

The Rockies announced that they acquired Double-A reliever Andrew Baker from the Philadelphia Phillies for international bonus pool money. International bonus pool money can typically be traded in $50,000 increments.

Baker has bounced back and forth between the High-A Jersey Shore Blue Claws and Double-A Reading Fighting Phils in the Phillies organization since 2022 and had never stuck, until this season. He owns a career 5.28 ERA but has leveled up his game this season. He's posted a 2.65 ERA over 14 games, 17 innings, and has one save.

He's always been a big strikeout guy and has improved even that stat this season. He's struck out 13.2 batters per nine innings this season, and his increased control has been a big factor. Although it's through less than half a season, he has walked just 2.6 batters per nine this season, a far cry from his career 6.0 in that category.

With Colorado making a move like this, it's important to remember it's a low-risk one. A 26-year-old who hasn't stepped foot in Triple-A level is certainly concerning, but he's thrown well this season, and it didn't take much to get him. He was assigned to the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats, and presumably has a chance to make the step up to the Albuquerque Isotopes with a continued strong showing this season.

The Rockies are Making Low-Risk, High-Reward Moves

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Taking a flier on Baker, it is also helpful to know the Rockies are trying to fix the bullpen. Colorado entered Saturday evening 20th in reliever ERA this season, which is a step in the right direction from finishing 29th last year. But it's still not among the top half of the Majors.

Baker may not make an immediate impact on the bullpen, but the front office had to be impressed to go out and get him, and injuries could lend him an opportunity on the club at some point. Victor Vodnik, Jimmy Herget, and Chase Dollander are all on the injured list still, and all at varying points in their recovery.

It's certainly a long shot at this point, but Baker at least has one team rooting for him. If he continues to keep his wildness under control, Baker could earn a promotion rather swiftly, which would be good news for him making an impact in late 2026 or next season.