Colorado Rockies Player Has the Worst OPS in Major League Baseball Right Now

They say some guys hit for power, while others hit for average. But whether you are a contact hitter or a slugger, a good way to view their overall offensive stats is their OPS (On-Base + Slugging Percentage). It rewards batters for any positive numbers they achieve at the plate... whether it's a double or a dinger.

The very best, the league leaders, have averaged 1.1048 in the last five MLB seasons. For example, New York Yankees superstar and reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge led baseball in each of the last two seasons, registering a 1.144 in 2024 and 1.159 in 2025. But for Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequel Tovar, those numbers are a few area codes away from where he sits.



MLB Worst OPS pic.twitter.com/IjGRR7z55Z — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) July 19, 2026

Ezequiel Tovar is currently sporting a .199 batting average, .244 on-base percentage, and .327 slugging percentage, which amounts to a puny .571 OPS so far in the 2026 campaign. That's not only anemic, it's also far below the next closest player in terms of apathy. Out of all qualified MLB hitters this season, the nearest to Tovar's number is Jurran Duran (currently .594).

Tough Times for Tovar

Tovar, tagging out a runner at second base | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They say when you're in a slump like this, you're in desperate need of a rainout. An unexpected day off where you can re-focus and decompress in order to get in the right frame of mind usually helps spark a turnaround. Unfortunately for Ezequiel Tovar, he needs the entire rest of the season to be rained out.

The former 2024 Gold Glove winner has even been described by both the Denver Post and a prominent Rockies website, Purple Row, as clearly the "worst hitter in MLB". It's been that disastrous in 2026 for the Venezuelan-born infielder; even the hometown media has turned on him.

Tovar signed a deal that will run through the 2030 season and includes a $23 million club option for 2031.

With #1 prospect and second-generation star Ethan Holliday, who is currently injured but expected to be healthy by Spring Training 2027, there's virtually no chance that Tovar mans the shortstop position at Coors Field for the length of that deal. The more likely scenario is that he plays one more season with the Rox before being packaged in a trade.

Tovar and the Rockies will look to take game two against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night with Michael Lorenzen as the probable starter on the mound.