Rockies' Top Prospect Ethan Holliday Lands Major Off-Field Opportunity

Ethan Holliday is on the verge of becoming a star, even though he's out for the remainder of the season with an injury. The Colorado Rockies' first-round pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft (fourth overall), the 19-year-old shortstop has entered the pro ranks as a legacy.

He's the son of former Rox great Matt Holliday and the brother of current Baltimore Orioles' infielder Jackson. The latest product of the family's genetics will be featured in a special, in-depth look, produced by MLB.

An upcoming docuseries will try to portray Holliday's poignant past and pedigree as a prospect. He will be one of the subjects of MLB and NBC Sports program, “Road to the Show” on Peacock, a multi-episode production following six of the game’s top prospects.

The program will feature six other names who are in various stages of their baseball journey: Brewers shortstop Jesús Made (MLB’s No. 1 prospect), White Sox outfielder Braden Montgomery, Phillies right-hander Gage Wood, and college stars Roch Cholowsky (UCLA) and Justin Lebron (Alabama) — both of whom are expected to go in the first round of the MLB Draft on July 11.

Rockies’ Ethan Holliday featured in new MLB docuseries | by @Shapalicious https://t.co/pHZUEKzk02 — Denver Sports 104.3 (@DenSports1043) July 1, 2026

Before he went down to injury, Holliday was hitting .262 with nine homers and 32 RBI in 33 games for Single-A Fresno. He is expected to be in camp next Spring with the big club.

Holliday Has Intriguing Story

Ethan Holliday being drafted by the Colorado Rockies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As he attempts to follow in his father's footsteps as a star for the Rockies, Ethan already has a compelling upbringing and advanced knowledge of the game. He also shares the unique relationship of he and his brother blossoming within a few years of one another. And he's the number 17 overall MLB prospect on top of all that.

For Rockies fans, Holliday represents the future, along with fellow future star Charlie Condon, and a myriad of budding young players who will lead a new generation of winning in the Mile High City. And while we won't see Ethan Holliday on the field again in 2026, we will at least get a sneak peek at his potential in this series.