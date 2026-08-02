Colorado Rockies Slugger First Catcher to Do This in 31 Years

Catcher Hunter Goodman continues his hot hitting and is making the Colorado Rockies think long and hard about any trading possibilities.

The catcher did something on Saturday that hasn't been done in over 30 years, joining a Hall of Fame player in this category.

Goodman's Multi-Homer Games Put Him Alongside Hall-of-Famer

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to hitting more than one home run in a game, no one should dismiss Goodman's name. Despite the season the team is having, Goodman is one of the best things that's keeping the Rockies' season exciting. He belted his 33rd home run on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals.

Goodman finished the game with two home runs, 5 RBIs and four hits. It's his sixth multi-home run of the season. We haven't seen this by a catcher in the National League since Mike Piazza in 1995, per Patrick Lyons of Rockies Insider.

Homer no. 33 for #Rockies Hunter Goodman, his second of the game.



Goodman has six multi-homer games this season, the most by a National League catcher since Mike Piazza in 1995. pic.twitter.com/lhojowJXAc — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) August 2, 2026

It's a thrill for any catcher to be mentioned in the same sentence as Piazza. To this day, Piazza is considered one of the greatest hitting catcher of all time. His defense wasn't as elite as his offense, but it was his hitting ability that put him in the Hall of Fame. Interestingly, Goodman is not known for his defense, but his batting performance is what makes people love to see him in the ballpark.

If there's any catcher in today's baseball that can match Piazza's legacy, it would be Goodman. If Goodman continues the momentum that he's going, then he could be in conversation for one of the greatest hitting catchers ever. In the meantime, his main focus is to stay consistent and help Colorado win games.

The first home run was a beautiful swing to left field. The three-run home run gave the Rockies a 6-4 lead in the fourth inning. His second one came in a solo shot in the seventh inning. The Rockies won the game 12-6, improving their record to 44-67. Willi Castro and TJ Rumfield also had good at-bats in this game. It was a great night of Rockies baseball.

Hunter Goodman collects 5 RBI in a decisive @Rockies victory! pic.twitter.com/ZEyFGdj09E — MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2026

Goodman has been incredible for the Rockies. We are one day away from the trade deadline. The rumors have been out there. There are no guarantees of what's going to happen with Goodman.

It's probably a smart thing to do not to trade him at the moment. Let him continue to drive the ball at Coors Field. Give fans something to cheer about. It's been a season of ups and downs. Goodman and the rest of the young Rockies will do everything they can to continue giving amazing moments for the remainder of the season.