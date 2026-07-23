Former MLB GM Proposes Hunter Goodman Trade for Rockies

The 2026 MLB Trade Deadline is approaching rapidly, and the Colorado Rockies, regardless of their placement in the National League as a whole, are getting heavy suitors for a handful of their players. Colorado sits fifth in the NL West division with a 41-63 record.

The trade deadline is the time when front offices decide on big transactions that could positively or negatively impact the future of the franchise. For the Rockies, a handful of offensive players are drawing attention, but none more so than All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman.

Goodman is bound to set a new career high in home runs this season, already tying his home run total from 2025 in 2026. On top of the power at the plate, behind the dish, Goodman is one of the better defensive catchers in the game, but that gets overlooked due to his hitting skills.

While Colorado may not want to move Goodman at the deadline, given he's under team control until 2030, teams from the American League are checking in on the Rockies star. One of the hottest teams in baseball is one of the biggest suitors.

Former GM's Mock Trade for Goodman

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) celebrates his solo home run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former MLB general manager and current insider Jim Bowden joined Foul Territory to discuss the upcoming trade deadline. In the discussion, Bowden presented a trade package for the Rockies that would send Goodman to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for a handful of top young names.

Red Sox Receive:



C Hunter Goodman

Rockies Receive:



LHP Connelly Early

RHP Kyson Witherspoon

SS Marcelo Mayer

C Carlos Narvaez

Boston Red Sox shortstop Marcelo Mayer (11) doubles against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"How in the world do you trade a catcher that's got 30 home runs, that's your only All-Star the last two years, how do you do it? Well, you only do it if the load coming back changes your future," Bowden said.

"The one thing I've learned over the years is that the fans want to win, that's what they're going to care about at the end of the day, and if your deals get you into the playoffs, they're going to look back and say that we did the right thing."

Goodman has been a star for Colorado, but as Bowden said, finding ways to turn your biggest asset into a handful of players for the future is better than keeping that one asset.

The Rockies will be a team to watch closely as the trade deadline looms around the corner, especially with Hunter Goodman playing the way that he is.