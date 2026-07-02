Charlie Condon's June Surge Is Impossible for Rockies to Ignore

The Colorado Rockies' top prospect is doing everything that’s been asked of him, and it would be a shock if the Rockies don’t call him up in the second half of the season.

Charlie Condon Unstoppable in June

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon l | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Condon is one of the best prospects in the franchise. What he’s doing in Triple-A doesn’t come as a surprise to those who have watched him play. The 23-year-old is enjoying himself this season. We are seeing a player who is hitting both contact and power.

Meanwhile in Triple-A…



1B/OF Charlie Condon slugs one 400 ft for his 18th home run, most in the entire #Rockies system.



Condon, the PCL Player of the Week for June 23-28, is fourth in the league with a .997 OPS. pic.twitter.com/P7wwnpkFbC — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) July 1, 2026

He’s the definition of double trouble or a double threat because when a hitter hits for contact and power, that’s a major asset for the organization.

In 23 games in June, Condon slashed .337/.462/.814 with 10 homers and 31 RBI. He had back-to-back games with three hits.

No surprise here.



In 23 games this month, Charlie compiled a .337/.462/.814 slashline with 10 homers and 31 RBI.@Xfinity, coverage that won't strike out. pic.twitter.com/3J1jl85DJ8 — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) July 1, 2026

Overall, Condon has hit 10 home runs and 31 RBI in June. It is remarkable the kind of performance he is displaying right now. Condon is a pure talent. It seems as if every hit or home run he connects, he’s sending a message to Colorado that this is what he will bring to Coors Field if they call him up this season.

Based on what we’re seeing, the Rockies should go for it and promote him after the All-Star break. For the season, Condon has 18 total home runs with 56 RBIs, 5 stolen bases, while hitting .286 with a staggering .994 OPS.

Sometimes the front office personnel want to play it safe. The fear of rushing a prospect to the big leagues and not being ready is why management tends to wait until the player is fully ready.

We don’t know what Paul DePodesta is thinking right now. The Rockies are in last place in the NL West. Rockies fans are eager to see what he can do at a big league level.

The front office should go for it and call him up—time to pull in some strings and worry about the criticism later. Condon is hungry, and the front office and coaches need to feed him.

Condon looks like he’s ready to perform at a big-league level this season. A talent like him needs to showcase that he can handle the big test against elite pitchers. Not every game will be special. Condon will do more good than harm to the franchise.

He has all the abilities and qualities to become one of the all-time greats to wear a Rockies uniform, like Todd Helton and Larry Walker.