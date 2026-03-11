What Role Rockies Prospect Roldy Brito Would Play if He's Actually Called Up

Earlier this week, Colorado Rockies No. 4 prospect Roldy Brito got his first taste of big league action, taking his place in the lineup and on the field during the club's 12-3 Cactus League loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday. He went 1-2, legging out an infield single before coming around to score.

While Brito's brief appearance likely didn't change much in the broader picture, it did serve to highlight a fast-rising 18-year-old who is making his presence felt in the Rockies' system. Following a season in which he posted impressive offensive numbers (.371/.444/.516) across A-ball and the Arizona Complex League, questions surrounding his future role in Colorado are suddenly becoming more pressing.

How Will Brito Be Used with the Rockies?

The most interesting layer to Brito's potential role with the Rockies down the road is his positional versatility. Initially a second baseman, the 2025 ACL MVP has taken increased reps as a center fielder.

There is no particular organizational need for the switch, as Brito looks to have an equally clear path to the big leagues at second base as he does in the outfield. The momentum towards a switch for the 2024 international signee could, however, be based on his speed. He stole 24 bases in 2024 and 35 in 2025 (although he was caught stealing 14 times). His sprint speed on his infield single on Monday would have put him in the top-50 among major league players.

That type of game-breaking speed might be better suited for outfield duty, particularly in center field, than at second. From an offensive standpoint, it clearly sets Brito up nicely as a potential table-setter atop the lineup. Beyond just the ability to leg out hits and create havoc on the base paths, his tantalizing bat-to-ball skills (.412 OBP over two minor league seasons) make him an ideal lead-off candidate.

Now, patience is still required here. Brito has yet to even celebrate his 19th birthday and is still developing physically, all the while continuing to grow the many dimensions of his game as both a switch-hitter and multi-position defender. Moreover, his path to Colorado remains blocked by Willi Castro, Edouard Julien and Adael Amador at second and Brenton Doyle and Jake McCarthy in center.

Perhaps there is a not-too-distant future in which Brito reigns as the Rockies' everyday center fielder and lead-off hitter. But the club's new braintrust is expected to take a patient, cautious approach with the Dominican youngster. For now, turning heads at the minor league level is right where he should be.