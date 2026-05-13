Colorado Rockies Top Prospect Ethan Holliday Is on Another Level Right Now

At the Major League level, the Colorado Rockies are playing better than they did compared to the 2025 version of themselves, yet still sit in last place in the National League West. The NL West is one of the most competitive divisions in baseball, but it's not like the Rockies have been competitive per se.

That being said, the future might be brighter than anyone would have anticipated coming off of last season. Prospects are starting to showcase their skills, and a ton of young players already in the show have stepped up when Colorado has needed them.

However, no matter which way anyone spins in, the Rockies have one of the premier bats of the future in Ethan Holliday, who has been tearing the cover off the baseball since the calendar turned over to May.

Holliday's Hot Hand

Fort Cobb-Broxton's Eli Willits talks with Stillwater's Ethan Holliday during the high school baseball game. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The second son of MLB All-Star Matt Holliday and the younger brother of Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jackson Holliday, Ethan has just begun his professional career and will continue to do so in the Rockies organization. And he's making the Rockies feel really good about that statement.

Thus far into May, Holliday has a .258 AVG | 12 XBH | 24 RBI | .393 OBP, along with six home runs, four doubles, and two triples on the season. Currently. Holliday plays at the Single-A level of the organization, but with numbers like that, he's primed to jump to the next level.

Ethan Holliday in 2026 so far:



.258 AVG | 12 XBH | 24 RBI | .393 OBP#Rockies pic.twitter.com/8SJCIxGQl6 — Milb Central (@milb_central) May 11, 2026

One thing that Colorado likely won't do is rush the development of Holliday. At the end of the day, Holliday isn't even the legal drinking age in the United States and still has so much to learn before making his major league debut, so long as nothing out of the ordinary happens from now til then.

Holliday ranks as the Rockies' top prospect in the organization (15th in the Top 100) and is expected to make his MLB debut in the year 2029, according to MLB.com. By that time, Colorado could be in a better state, franchise-wise, making Holliday's eventual debut that much more impactful on the roster.

While Rockies fans would like to see him sooner rather than later, getting Holliday up to Double-A this season would be the ideal plan. If he continues his success at that level, then perhaps he'll get a chance at Triple-A, but his batting average isn't high enough just yet, despite the production, to see that big of a jump in one season.

The next level for Holliday to reach is Double-A, and if this hot month continues, it could happen quicker than expected.