Rockies Top Prospect's Latest Star Turn Falls Just Short of Hitting for Cycle

If one player is sitting inside the Colorado Rockies farm system that everyone has high hopes for, it is shortstop Ethan Holliday, who the ballclub drafted in July of last season straight out of high school.

Holliday has been playing in Single-A since joining professional baseball, but this season will be by far his most lengthy as he has already played in more games this year than last, and he has really started to find his swing.

With Holliday's Single-A Fresno team, he just barely missed the cycle after going 3-for-5 in his team's 12-8 win. While the cycle is usually missed by a triple, or even a homer, this time, Holliday was just short after not hitting a single.

This season should end up being a full year for Holliday, and it has started well as he is batting .277 with a .590 slugging percentage to complement an OPS over 1.000. For his team, Holliday has now hit six homers and brought 24 runners home, which pairs nicely with 18 drawn walks in 23 games.

Single-A is going well for the 19-year-old, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him promoted to Double-A this season if he continues to progress at the pace that he is. Holliday's age could be the only thing that keeps him from being promoted later than one would expect, but it is important that he develops slowly and continues to build confidence.

It is easy to get overly excited about top prospects, and sometimes it isn't warranted. In this case, the Rockies are dying for some young talent to get behind, and Holliday is giving plenty of reason to believe that his hype is real.

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Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Holliday is still a ways off, to say the least, from his inevitable debut to the majors, but Charlie Condon is not, as it would be shocking not to see Condon get the nod from the Rockies organization this season.

Had it not been for sensation TJ Rumfield, Condon could have already seen the field in the majors, but it is good for him to spend some time in Triple-A before taking on big league pitchers, as '26 is the first time he has been with the organization's top affiliate.

In nearly 30 games, Condon is batting .245 with four homers and 17 RBI. He needs to keep seeing more reps, and eventually he will get that promotion.