Ezequiel Tovar Just Ended the Most Dominant Streak in Dodgers History

The Colorado Rockies may have lost the game on Monday evening in Dodger Stadium, but they still wrecked some pretty remarkable history in the making for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ezequiel Tovar led off in the seventh inning and cracked a solo home run off Kyle Hurt. That one hit ended the longest scoreless streak by a Dodgers bullpen in the modern era.

According to Patrick Saunders on X, the Dodgers had gone 38 consecutive innings without allowing a run across 11 straight games.

#Dodgers bullpen had not been scored upon in 11 straight games and had fired 38 consecutive

scoreless innings. Until #Rockies Ezequiel Tovar led off the 7th with a solo homer off Kyle Hurt.

38-inning scoreless streak was longest by Dodgers in the modern era (since 1901). — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) May 26, 2026

The 47,000-plus Dodgers fans in the stadium went quiet, but it was only for a moment. The bittersweet footnote is that the Rockies went on to lose.

The Dodgers vindicated their pitching staff by coming back with four runs in the bottom of the seventh to hand the Rockies a 5-3 loss for the evening.

The Moment

The Dodgers are impressive no matter what you look at. Eleven straight wins without allowing a run is solid. In fact, it was a streak that hadn’t been broken since 1901.

Tovar did it with just one swing.

Kyle Hurt lives up to his last name and usually puts a ‘hurt’ on the teams he faces. His 2026 stats include a 1.13 ERA, a .182 batting average against, and 19 strikeouts over 16 innings. Then with just one pitch, Tovar wrecked it.

That home run is the only one Hurt has allowed all season. The irony of it all is that it was only Tovar’s second home run this year, and he’s hitting just .217.

Hurt still got the win, but the Rockies can celebrate stopping one stat the Dodgers were setting history making.

Tovar’s 2026 Season

Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (14) hits a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

To date, the 23-year-old right-handed hitter has had a difficult 2026 campaign. He is slashing just .217/.267/.311 with a .578 OPS in 180 at-bats.

He certainly hasn’t been making headlines because of his dominance. It has been more about what he hasn’t done.

Lately though, he is starting to heat up. Over the last 15 games, he is .294/.339/.412. On Monday, he posted his best game in weeks. He went 2-for-3 with two RBI. He also did something no other hitter has been able to do.

The Bigger Picture

It is a bit of a repeating story for the Colorado Rockies. They were up 3-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, and the bullpen couldn’t hold it.

They are now 20-35 and have lost five of their last six. While the team looked pretty good against the best organization in the National League, they still lost.

One thing is surely true. Ezequiel Tovar will remember that swing and the sound of that hit for a while. The season has posted frustrating numbers for him, but that one moment stopped history.