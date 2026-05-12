How to Watch Rockies Series Opener vs Pirates as Colorado Tries to Get On Track

The Colorado Rockies will begin their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

The Rockies are not having the best month of May so far. The team has only won two games. Momentum must shift during this series.

Rockies vs Pirates Preview

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado is entering the series after losing 2 out of 3 on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Rockies got shut out 6-0 on Sunday afternoon.

It will be important for the Rockies to make this Pennsylvanian road trip the best possible by winning this series against the Pirates, who are trying to keep their three-game home win streak alive. The Pirates have been a solid team this season.

The Rockies and Pirates met six times last year. The Pirates win four of those meetings. All of those six games were in August. The Rockies won the first series, but the Pirates swept them in the second series.

Pirates have a 22-19 record, winning 11 of those games at home. The Rockies are 16-25 and have not been doing so well on the road this season. Their current road record is 8-14. The Rockies have the second-worst record in the National League.

A key factor for the Rockies to get an edge over the Purates is to get on base and score more than five runs consistently. Their pitch must keep the Pirates hitters under five runs as well.

The Rockies have a .320 on-base percentage.

Starting Pitching:

Michael Lorenzen (2-4, 6.92 ERA and 1.90 WHIP) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Paul Skenes (5-2, 2.36 ERA, 0.71 WHIP), the 23-year-old, continues to have impressive starts. Skenes will be tonight's starter.

Location and Time:

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA, at 6:40 pm ET

Where to Watch:

Fubo, Colorado Rockies, MLB.TV

Players to Watch Out For:

Troy Johnston leads the team with a .325 batting average. Mickey Moniak leads the team with 11 home runs. Catcher Hunter Goodman is right behind him with 10 home runs. First baseman TJ Rumfield ties with Moniak to lead the team in RBIs (21).

Brandon Lowe has been a key acquisition for the Pirates. The former Tampa Bay Ray leads the Pirates with 20 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple, and 10 home runs). Marcell Ozuna, who signed a one-year deal, has the hot hand in the last 10 games with two doubles, two home runs, and six RBIs.

After the Rockies conclude their three-game series against the Pirates, they will come back home and play six straight games at Coors Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.