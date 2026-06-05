How to Watch Rockies Series Opener vs. Brewers: TV Stream, Radio, Injuries

After taking two out of three games in Southern California against the Los Angeles Angels earlier this week, the Colorado Rockies return to Coors Field to open a weekend series against the National League Central Division-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

This series kicks off a six-game homestand over the next week, with the Chicago Cubs following next week. When the season started, the Cubs were thought to be the class of the division, but a 10-game losing streak has dropped them to fourth place entering the weekend. Milwaukee is one of the teams that has taken advantage of the Cubs' struggles.

Here is a rundown of Friday's series opener, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Rockies vs. Brewers

Time: 8:40 p.m. EST

Where: Coors Field, Denver, CO

TV: Rockies.TV

Radio: Rockies: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

Pitching Matchup

Ryan Feltner | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Brewers: RHP Brandon Sproat (1-4, 6.24 ERA) vs. Rockies: RHP Ryan Feltner (2-1, 4.85 ERA)

Ryan Feltner will be making his second start since coming off the injured list for Colorado. In his first start on May 30 against the San Francisco Giants, he went six innings, scattering four hits with two strikeouts. He threw 63 pitches. This will be his seventh start of the season and he has pitched better than his ERA indicates.

Milwaukee will be sending Brandon Sproat to the mound in what is going to be a big start for the right-hander. On May 30 against the Houston Astros, he allowed six runs on five hits in 4.1 innings of a 9-2 loss. After the game, manager Pat Murphy didn't beat around the bush when it came to Sproat's next start, which happens to be against the Rockies.

“We’re not going to tolerate too many duds like this, that’s for sure,” said Murphy. “If he’s not going to step up -- we're trying to win. We're not rebuilding.”

Message sent, we'll see if it was received. Pitching for your rotation spot in Coors Field is less than ideal for a young pitcher. However, can Colorado take advantage of his recent struggles?

Rockies Injuries

10-day injured list: CF Brenton Doyle (left oblique contusion), OF Mickey Moniak (right ankle tendinitis), OF Jordan Beck (left hamstring strain).

15-day injured list: RHP Chase Dollander (right elbow sprain), RHP Victor Vodnik (right ulnar nerve inflammation), RHP Jimmy Herget (right shoulder impingement).

60-day injured list: LHP Welinton Herrera (left elbow inflammation), DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), LHP Jose Quintana (left elbow sprain).