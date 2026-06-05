Rockies Will Have Interesting Trade Deadline Options When They Become Sellers

Things are slowly trending in the right direction for the Colorado Rockies. Sure, they are back in the National League West Division basement but things have a different feel than it did at this time last year.

After a brief three-game stop in Los Angeles, the Rockies head home to begin a homestand against the National League Central Division leaders, the Milwaukee Brewers. Unless unforeseen things happen, first-year president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta will be overseeing his first trade deadline in Denver.

This could be an interesting trade deadline for Colorado in terms of who DePodesta ends up moving and who he holds on to. He has yet to make many big decisions since he was hired, rather seeing what assets they have and who they see as long-term fits for the organization. However, there will be some players whose teams would covet at the deadline. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report dropped some interesting names that could be moved by early August.

Could the Rockies Trade Some Surprise Players?

Antonio Senzatela | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When it comes to players who could be available by the trade deadline for Colorado, Kelly dropped two obvious names — pitchers Tomoyuki Sugano and Antonio Senzatela. Sugano was signed over the winter as a free agent, while Senzatela is on an expiring contract out of the bullpen that could end up being a bullpen arm that teams would covet late in games.

Kelly did drop two names that could be moved, but it's hard envisioning DePodesta listening to either one, catcher Hunter Goodman and outfielder Mickey Moniak. Catchers like Goodman are hard to come by nowadays. A homegrown catcher who has had a breakout season and is already an All-Star doesn't always come around. It would be surprising if DePodesta traded him. He would have to be blown away to move him and his 15 home runs already this season.

Moniak is currently on the injured list, but the 28-year-old is having another good season, which sometimes flies under the radar. He is slashing .280/.335/.607 with a dozen home runs and 28 RBIs. Along with Goodman, Moniak has solidified his spot in Warren Schaeffer's lineup as a key contributor

Whatever Colorado ends up doing at the trade deadline will likely be some shuffling for next year and looking to find some players who could help in the future. DePodesta did that with first baseman TJ Rumfield and he's hoping there are more options by the deadline.