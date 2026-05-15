How to Watch Rockies Series Opener vs. Diamondbacks: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

Very little has gone right for the Colorado Rockies in the month of May. Loss upon loss upon loss has ensued throughout the last couple weeks, with the latest batch being a disappointing series defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Now the Rockies (17-27), battered and bruised, come back home to Coors Field to battle the Arizona Diamondbacks.

If the Rockies are going to turn this month around, it’s this three-game set that could be the impetus for a comeback. The D-backs (20-22) are a division foe that the Rockies are intimately familiar with, which on its face doesn’t guarantee momentum but it sure increases the likelihood that the Rockies are able to figure out a way to take them down. Or perhaps not. This is baseball – anything is possible.

Regardless of how likely a series win actually is, the Rockies need it. If this team is serious about improving upon last season, then winning two out of three against a single opponent in May would be a great way to signal to the public that some things have changed in Denver.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Time: 6:40 p.m. MDT

Where: Coors Field

TV: Rockies – Rockies.TV; D-backs – DBACKS.TV

Radio: Rockies – KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, KNRV 1150; D-backs – Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, La Campesina 101.9 FM & 860 AM

Pitching Matchup

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (1-4, 6.00 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (2-3, 7.62 ERA)

Two pitchers with a high ERA pitching in Coors Field in May. What could go wrong?

Both Kyle Freeland and Merrill Kelly are in desperate need of a good outing. Freeland has allowed four or more runs in his last three starts, with the latest bad egg being a beating he took against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 9.

He allowed seven runs (only six were earned) on 10 hits, three of which left the yard. He struck out four and walked four. He wasn’t missing the zone – 64 of his 87 pitches were strikes – but Phillies hitters were mashing pretty much everything he threw at them. Not a recipe for success, that’s for sure.

Kelly’s in a similar boat, though he’s found success more recently. After three consecutive starts where he got absolutely shelled, Kelly put up a seven-inning masterpiece in a 2-1 win over the New York Mets on May 9. He let up just one run one three hits, striking out six and walking three. If he does that again against the Rockies, it’s going to be hard for the home team to come out on top.

Rockies Injuries

15-Day Injured List: RHP Ryan Feltner (right ulnar nerve inflammation), RHP Jimmy Herget (right shoulder impingement).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Jeff Criswell (torn right elbow ligament), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair), DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease).