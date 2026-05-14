Rockies’ Left Fielder Records Colorado’s First Unassisted Double Play

The Colorado Rockies won decisively on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, 10-4, but it came with a fun story.

Left fielder Jake McCarthy became part of history, and he was on the good and right side of history.

First Rockies Unassisted Double Play By Outfielder

Colorado Rockies left fielder Jake McCarthy | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

McCarthy, 28, accomplished something that hasn't been done in the history of the Colorado franchise. In addition, no left fielder has turned an unassisted double play since 2013.

Jonny Gomes, who played for the Boston Red Sox at the time, did this against the Seattle Mariners on July 31, 2013. Gomes and McCarthy will have this connection unless more future left fielders could pull off what they did.

Oneil Cruz is one of the best hitters in the Pirates lineup. Cruz was on second base. As the ball was hit to left field from Bryan Reynolds, Cruz must've thought there were two outs. There was only one out. When McCarthy made the running catch, he ran to second base to get the out to end the inning.

McCarthy had a smile on his face the whole time he ran to second base. It was a blunder moment for Cruz, but he probably forgot how many outs there were. Cruz had no chance of making it back to second base because he went running full speed after the ball was hit. An unassisted double play doesn't happen often in baseball. It may be a comical moment and will be among the top moments in baseball this season. If you're the Pirates coaches, it might not be amusing.

t's been a tough month for the Rockies. Therefore, they needed something to smile about. Not only was this a smart play by McCarthy, but more importantly, the Rockies won the game. McCarthy got a hit and an RBI in last night's game. Before Wednesday, McCarthy went through five days without producing an RBI. His last RBI came on April 8 against the Phillies.

Mickey Moniak led the offense with three hits and five RBIs. The Rockies' bullpen did a good job, allowing just one earned run and one hit, and combined for three strikeouts. Reliever Antonio Senzatela earned his third win of the season. He remains perfect with a 3-0 record.

McCarthy is hitting .288 with two home runs and 16 RBIs with 7 stolen bases and 23 hits. The Rockies will play the Pirates to wrap up their three-game road series at 12:35 pm EST.