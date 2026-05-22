How to Watch Rockies Series Opener vs. Diamondbacks: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

At this point, the Colorado Rockies are just here for a good time. Losses aren’t fun, sure, but it’s time to elevate the vibes and party it up in the Mile High City!

The first installment of the “let’s dance the night away while the Rockies play baseball” party begins tonight against the Arizona Diamondbacks. These two teams matched up just last weekend, with the D-backs claiming two out of three. Isn’t that a familiar story?

The goal of this series for the Rockies is twofold: First, they just need to have a good time at the yard. There really isn’t much hope of this club competing for a postseason spot, so why not just enjoy the ride? Second — and this is somewhat contrary to the first point — it’d be nice if the Rockies could actually win a series. It’s been almost a month since that occurred, which is way too long for any baseball team, even Colorado.

Here is a breakdown of the Rockies’ series opener, including how to watch, the starting pitching matchups, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Time: 8:40 p.m. MDT

Where: Chase Field

TV: Rockies — Rockies.TV; Diamondbacks — DBACKS.TV, 12 News KPNX

Radio: Rockies — KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; Diamondbacks — Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, La Campesina 101.9 FM and 860 AM

Pitching Matchup

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Zach Agnos. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Rockies: RHP Zach Agnos (0-0, 5.59 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-1, 2.53 ERA)

Bullpen days aren’t the most exciting endeavors, but it’s the best path for the Rockies to win at the moment, given their stable of arms in the starting rotation — or lack thereof. Zach Agnos, who was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on May 18, has made 13 appearances so far this season.

He’s racked up 20 strikeouts compared to 10 walks while allowing 20 runs, 18 of which have been earned. While it’s not expected that Agnos will go deep into the game, some length would be nice.

Opposing him will be the ever-sturdy Eduardo Rodriguez. Off the heels of an impressive performance in the World Baseball Classic for Team Venezuela, Rodriguez has continued to show that he can be one of the most dependable pitchers in baseball. He’s allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last four starts, including against Colorado on May 16 when he threw 5.1 innings of three-run ball, striking out six and walking none.

Rockies Injuries

10-day injured list: OF Jordan Beck (left hamstring strain).

15-day injured list: RHP Ryan Feltner (right ulnar nerve inflammation), RHP Jimmy Herget (right shoulder impingement), RHP Chase Dollander (right elbow sprain), RHP Victor Vodnik (right ulnar nerve inflammation).

60-day injured list: RHP Jeff Criswell (torn right elbow ligament), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair), DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease).