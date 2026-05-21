Latest Rockies Transactions Hint at Direction for Three Talented Players

The Colorado Rockies made three transactions on Wednesday before their 5-4 loss to the Texas Rangers. All had meaning.

The Rockies selected the contract of reliever Keegan Thompson from Triple-A Albuquerque. They did that to add to a bullpen that lost reliever Victor Vodnik, who went on the 15-day injured list with right ulnar nerve inflammation.

To accommodate Thompson on the 40-man roster, the Rockies designated for assignment first baseman Blaine Crim.

Dissecting Rockies’ Latest Transactions

Colorado Rockies first base Blaine Crim. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Thompson has four years of Major League experience but was not on the MLB roster after signing a minor league deal with Colorado in March and failing to make the opening day roster. With the Isotopes he’s been solid, as he had a 1-3 record and a 3.34 ERA in 11 games, five of which were starts. He had 19 strikeouts and 10 walks in 32.1 innings and batters were hitting .305 against him.

Thompson has done a little of both in his four-year career, all with the Chicago Cubs. From 2021-24 he went 17-11 with a 3.64 ERA in 104 games, with 23 starts. Most of those starts were concentrated in the 2022 season when he went 10-5 with a 3.76 ERA in 29 games, with 17 starts. He struck out 108 and walked 48 while batters hit .239 against him.

The Rockies aren’t just down Vodnik, they’re also down starter Chase Dollander, who was put on the 15-day IL earlier this week. Thompson has experience filling either role. He did not pitch on Wednesday.

Vodnik was one of the most reliable pieces of the Rockies’ bullpen last year but has found the going much more difficult in 2026. Before he was placed on the IL, he was 1-2 with an 8.00 ERA in 18 games, with 16 strikeouts and 13 walks in 18 innings. Batters were hitting .333 against him. It’s possible he’s been dealing with the nerve irritation for some time and Colorado needs to shut him down to get him past it.

By DFA’ing Crim, it’s possible his time with the organization is done. The Rockies have found their first baseman of the present in TJ Rumfield and perhaps have their first baseman of the future in Charlie Condon. Crim joined the Rockies last year after a long stint in the Texas Rangers’ farm system. He had a great start in September with Colorado but finished slashing .200/.270/.462 with five home runs and 12 RBI.

Injuries limited him during spring training, and he didn’t make the team. With Albuquerque he slashed .265/.339/.449 with seven home runs and 35 RBI.

If he clears waivers and is not traded, the Rockies could assign him back to Albuquerque.