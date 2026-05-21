Rockies' Jake McCarthy Quietly Climbing Toward MLB Lead in Key Statistic

The Colorado Rockies as a whole haven't been the best team as of late, continuing to lose series and dropping further back in the NL West standings. Their heartbreaking loss Wednesday to the Texas Rangers didn't help the cause, but it did have one positive come out of it.

What was once one of the more underrated moves of the offseason has turned into a clear win for the Rockies: the acquisition of center fielder Jake McCarthy. McCarthy has been everything that Colorado has needed as a leadoff hitter, and he made his presence known again on Wednesday.

McCarthy Slowly Coming for NL Lead

Colorado Rockies center fielder Jake McCarthy (31) reacts after hitting an RBI double. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

McCarthy collected two hits and scored two runs in the Rockies' loss to the Rangers on Wednesday, but he truly did his part to lead Colorado to victory. One of his biggest moments came in the fifth inning, where he got the offense going right out of the gates.

On a 1-1 pitch, McCarthy drove a ball into the right-center field gap and turned on his jets, racing around second and sliding foot-first into third base for a triple. It was his third triple of the season that ended with scoring after an RBI single from Tyler Freeman.

Now, McCarthy ranks second in the National League in triples, trailing division rival Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who has six already. Across Major League Baseball, McCarthy ranks in a fourth-place tie.

It's a team game 👏 pic.twitter.com/Gl3UXIoMk4 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 20, 2026

In his career, formerly with the Diamondbacks, McCarthy has had his fair share of triples. His season high came back in 2024 when he raced for seven triples. Last season, in 67 games, McCarthy had five triples, making the run he's on now that much more impressive.

For a Rockies offense that has flashes of success from time to time, McCarthy continues to find himself in the middle of it. Over the last week, the Colorado center fielder has a .316 batting average with three RBIs.

He doesn't walk often; however, when he finds himself on base, he's only an asset to the Rockies. He's stolen nine bases, which is a little bit easier to do than hit nine triples, given his speed and more ways to get on base.

If the Rockies are looking to use this season as a stepping stone compared to 2025, they have to decide whether or not keeping McCarthy for the rebuild plans that are on the table, should this season continue the way it's unfolded for him.