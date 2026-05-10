How to Watch Rockies, Tomoyuki Sugano Face Phillies: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

It wasn't quite the start from Kyle Freeland that the Colorado Rockies were hoping for on Saturday.

Freeland pitched five innings for Colorado, but allowed 10 hits and seven runs, six of which were earned. While he didn't give up a walk, he did strike out four. But Colorado still fell, 9-3, in the second game of their series with the Phillies.

Even with the loss, the Rockies (16-24) still have a chance to take the series from the Phillies (18-22) if they can win Sunday's game at Citizens Bank Park.

At the plate, Willy Castro hit the Rockies’ only home run, a solo shot off Phillies starter Aaron Nola. Kyle Karros came up with a double and drove in two runs.

After the Rockies wrap up their series with the Phillies, they'll stay in the Keystone State as they play a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, which starts on Tuesday. So Colorado gets a day off on Monday to get a little rest before their season continues.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Time: 11:35 a.m. MT, Saturday

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia

TV: Rockies: Rockies.TV; Phillies: NBCSP

Radio: Rockies: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; Phillies: 94 WIP, 106.1 Rumba

Pitching Matchup

Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (3-2, 3.41) vs. Phillies: RHP Cristopher Sánchez (3-2, 2.42)

Sugano has been a solid addition to the rotation since he was signed to a one-year contract in free agency this offseason. He's won two of his last three starts and while he's not throwing six complete innings, he's been effective.

In his previous two victories he threw a combined 11 innings, allowed nine hits and one earned run as he struck out six and walked four. For the season, he has struck out 22 and walked 11 in 37 innings. He isn't going to overwhelm you, but he's effective enough they keep hitters off balance.

Sanchez was the Phillies’ opening day starter and he's been difficult to deal with the entire season. He's coming off a terrific start against the Athletics, as he went eight innings, struck out 10 and walked one as he claimed his third victory of the season.

Through 48.1 innings he has struck out 60 and walked 14 as he's pointed toward another potential National League All Star game appearance.

Rockies Injuries

15-Day Injured List: RHP Ryan Feltner (right ulnar nerve inflammation),

60-Day Injured List: RHP Jeff Criswell (torn right elbow ligament), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair), DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease).