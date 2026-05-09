How to Watch Rockies, Kyle Freeland vs. Phillies: TV, Streaming, Radio, Injuries

After dropping five out of six games during their recent homestand, the Colorado Rockies hit the road on Friday to open up a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies. It begins a six-game road trip through the state of Pennsylvania with three more against the Pittsburgh Pirates next week.

The Rockies were looking to carry the momentum from their 6-2 win over the New York Mets on Thursday afternoon on an eighth-inning Jake McCarthy grand slam. The game started the way Colorado and manager Warren Schaeffer wanted, with an early 6-0 lead, but they blew the lead and were forced to extra innings, tied 7-7.

In previous seasons, this would have been another gut-wrenching loss for the Rockies, but not in 2026. Troy Johnston had an RBI double in the top of the 11th to break the tie, and McCarthy added an insurance run with an RBI single in a 9-7 win.

Here is a breakdown of the game on Saturday night, including how to watch, the starting pitchers and injuries.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies Game 2

Time: 6:10 p.m. EDT

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: Rockies.TV

Radio: Rockies: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

Pitching Matchup

Kyle Freeland | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (1-3, 5.04 ERA) vs. Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (2-3, 5.06 ERA)

Colorado will have two shots at winning the series, beginning on Saturday evening when they send Kyle Freeland to the mound. The veteran left-hander is looking to turn things around after getting shelled by the Atlanta Braves on May 3. He was roughed up for six runs on eight hits in 4.1 innings, with three walks and seven strikeouts. That is not a line you see for a pitcher at any level over 4.1 frames. He needed 98 pitches to get just 13 outs.

As for Aaron Nola and the Phillies, he had a rough April with a 6.15 ERA in 26.1 innings and allowed 18 earned runs. Things got much better in his last start on May 4 against the Miami Marlins when he worked six innings, allowing five hits and no runs while striking out five. He did labor at times, needing 94 pitches to get through the six frames.

After some change this offseason with pitcher Ranger Suárez leaving in free agency for the Boston Red Sox, Nola needs to be a top-of-the-rotation starter if interim manager Don Mattingly is going to turn things around this season.

Rockies Injuries

15-day injured list: RHP Ryan Feltner (right ulnar nerve inflammation).



60-day injured list: DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Jeff Criswell (torn right elbow ligament).