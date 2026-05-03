How to Watch Rockies Try to Salvage Series vs. Braves Game 3: TV, Stream, Radio

The Colorado Rockies enter Sunday’s finale with the Atlanta Braves having dropped both of the first two games in the three-game series. They blew a 6-0 lead on Friday to lose, ending up with a final score of 6-8. Then they were dominated on Saturday when Atlanta handed the Denver team a 9-1 loss.

At 14-20 and sitting fourth in the NL West, Sunday could be a pivotal game for the Rockies. They didn’t need to win this series, but they sure need to pick their confidence back up again and protect their home record. There were 38,569 fans in the seats on Saturday who showed up to support the rebuilding team.

The blueprint for Colorado to earn a notch in the win column is pretty straightforward. Hunter Goodman and Mickey Moniak need to have a big day. They happen to be the team’s two best hitters, each having hit nine home runs on the season.

At Coors Field, anything can happen at any time. One inning can completely change a game and sometimes a series. Goodman and Moniak making some magic happen on Saturday could boost the team and catch the Braves off guard after easily handling the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland needs to perform, like he usually does, and keep the bullpen from having to play catch-up.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves

Time: 3:10 pm ET, Sunday

Where: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

TV: Rockies: Rockies.TV

Radio: Astros: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, KNRV 1150

Pitching Matchup

Kyle Freeland | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (1-2, 3.48) vs. Braves: RHP Spencer Strider (0-0, 0.00)

Kyle Freeland, Colorado’s Opening Day starter, will get the ball for the team once again. He carries a 1-2 record so far in 2026 and with that a 3.48 ERA with 17 strikeouts. He has been respectable and certainly offers a veteran presence in the clubhouse. He has learned how to pitch at altitude better than anyone else in this organization so far.

The left-hander should have an edge, being able to pitch in front of his home crowd. The challenge he will face is enormous, though. If anyone on the team is ready, it should be Freeland.

In the opposite dugout, Atlanta will send Spencer Strider to the mound to make his 2026 debut. Strider has been on the injured list the entire year with a left oblique strain that he suffered during spring training. Walt Weiss must think his guy is ready.

This will be Colorado’s best opportunity to grab a win.

Rockies Injuries

10-Day Injured List: none;

15-Day Injured List: RHP Ryan Feltner (right ulnar nerve inflammation), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow strain);

60-Day Injured List: RHP Jeff Criswell (torn right elbow ligament), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair), DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease).