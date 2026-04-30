Rockies’ Hunter Goodman Is Quietly Becoming the Most Dangerous Catcher in Baseball

The Colorado Rockies have a superstar both behind the plate and in the box. Hunter Goodman put on a show on Wednesday evening against the Cincinnati Reds. He went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and four runs scored.

He was a major factor in the team dominating the 13-2 win over the Reds. His performance at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati for the Rockies just elevated him to the most dangerous-hitting catcher in MLB.

Goodman’s Statement Game in Cincinnati

The catcher didn’t just have a good game on Wednesday night; he literally put on a show. The Rockies did, too. It was a great night for the team from Denver. The organization exploded for 15 hits and 13 runs.

Doing his part to be more than just a contributor, Goodman reached base five times, crossed the plate four times and did it against a pitching staff from the Reds who didn’t have any answers.

If those numbers weren’t impressive enough, Goodman hit two home runs in the game as well. That pushed his 2026 home run total to nine, which vaulted him right to the top of the pack, making him the undisputed home run leader among catchers across all of Major League Baseball.

Tomoyuki Sugano certainly did his part in the game as well, holding Cincinnati scoreless through 5.1 innings. Goodman and his teammates ran over starter Brandon Williamson and an overworked Reds bullpen to the win.

Goodman’s Numbers Tell the Story

Looking over the season Goodman is having and you have to admit that he’s not just elite for a catcher, he is elite by many standards.

He holds a .932 OPS through 28 games and his .587 slugging percentage is evidence of his hard contact. He is putting the league on notice. He has already logged 61 total bases and 23 runs scored. Without a doubt, he is a force in the middle of the lineup.

Building on a Historic 2025 Season

Hunter Goodman | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 season was a great one for the catcher as he hit a career-high 31 home runs and earned a Silver Slugger Award. It was just his third year on the MLB field and he also picked up his first All-Star designation.

Goodman was recognized last year for his breakout season, where he slashed .278/.323/.520 with 31 home runs and 91 RBI in 144 games.

Compare all that to the start of his 2026 campaign, and Goodman is on track to break all of his own personal records. Just one month into the season, and Goodman looks to be topping everything he accomplished last year.

Rockies Cornerstone Player in the Making

Goodman was drafted by Colorado in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Memphis. The now 26-year-old talent is proving to be one of the best decisions the Colorado organization has made in a long time.

While the Rockies are still searching for answers in a multitude of places, catcher isn’t one of them. Goodman is a bright spot for the fans to look forward to coming to the park night after night to see.

No catcher in baseball is swinging the bat hotter than him, and after Wednesday evening, he put the whole league on notice.