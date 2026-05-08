How to Watch Rockies vs. Phillies: TV, Streaming, Radio, Injury Updates

After a bizarre week at home, the Colorado Rockies avoided complete disaster on Thursday afternoon against the New York Mets. Entering the series final on a six-game losing streak, the Rockies were on the verge of being swept for the second straight series at home, after the Atlanta Braves did it last weekend.

Colorado avoided the sweep with a 6-2 win over the Mets on an eighth-inning grand slam from outfielder Jake McCarthy, a couple of days after a snowstorm delayed the series.

It was a badly needed win for Warren Schaeffer's team as they hit the road once again, this time for a series against the suddenly surging Philadelphia Phillies.

This is the second and final series of the season between the two teams after the Phillies took two out of three in April in Colorado's first homestand of the season.

Things are different for Philadelphia right now than they were a month ago. Rob Thomson was fired as manager last month and replaced on an interim basis by Don Mattingly. Since then, they have been quietly moving up the National League East standings.

Here is a breakdown of the game on Friday night, including how to watch, the starting pitchers and injuries.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 6:40 p.m. EDT

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: Rockies.TV

Radio: Rockies: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

Pitching Matchup

Chase Dollander | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Rockies: RHP Chase Dollander (3-2, 3.38 ERA) vs. Phillies: LHP Jesús Luzardo (3-3, 5.09 ERA)

Schaeffer will send Chase Dollander to the mound to open the series, and Colorado needs him to come close to repeating his first performance against the Phillies. Back in April, he worked 4.1 innings and allowed four hits, one run, and struck out six. He is looking to rebound from an outing against the Braves, where he allowed eight hits and six runs in 5.1 innings on May 2.

As for the Phillies, they will counter with Jesús Luzardo, who has struggled this season with a 5.09 ERA in seven starts. He dazzled against Colorado in the first series, working 6.2 innings and allowing five hits and one run at Coors Field. He struck out 11 that day, but in his next two starts, he was rocked for 14 runs combined against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs.

Rockies Injuries

15-day injured list: RHP Ryan Feltner (right ulnar nerve inflammation).



60-day injured list: DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Jeff Criswell (torn right elbow ligament).