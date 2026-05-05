Rockies-Mets Series Disrupted by Colorado Snowstorm

The Colorado Rockies and New York Mets are going to have to wait one more day to settle who is actually the most miserable team in baseball.

Due to heavy snow in Colorado, tonight’s matchup has been postponed to Thursday, May 7, with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. MDT. The May 6 game between the two teams now has a start time of 7:20 p.m. MDT.

The following changes have been made to the remainder of the series against the Mets due to inclement weather:



Tonight’s game has been postponed and will be made up on Thurs. 5/7. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. MT.



Tomorrow’s game (5/6) has been adjusted from a 1:10 p.m. first… — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 5, 2026

The announcement comes after tonight’s game had already been moved up a couple of hours due to the potential of inclement weather. Now that the poor conditions have arrived, the team made the decision to push the contest back even further.

The Denver area is currently under a Winter Storm Warning, with four to eight inches of snowfall expected by midday on May 6. What the Rockies would do if tomorrow’s game is unable to be played — the weather is still supposed to be poor throughout the majority of the day — is uncertain at this time, as the Mets and Colorado don’t play one another again this season.

The Rockies are off to Philadelphia to face the Phillies once this homestand is over, with the Mets traveling to Phoenix to battle the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Snowstorm Disrupts Series Schedule

Colorado Rockies right fielder Jordan Beck. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nothing has been going right for the Rockies ever since the calendar flipped over to May. After beginning the season on a good note in somewhat surprising fashion, the Rockies have now lost five games in a row, bringing their record to a lousy 14-22. While that’s definitely an improvement over the start to 2025, it’s still not a fun place to be.

Perhaps the day off will give the Rockies a chance to take a deep breath and reset ahead of what’s slated to be a difficult month. After concluding this series with the Mets, a Pennsylvania road trip awaits with three games against the Phillies and three more versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.

A six-game homestand that features the Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers follows that. Four more against the D-backs in Phoenix come after those contests. The month is capped off by matchups with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

Winter Storm Warning for Denver and the I-25 corridor. 4-8”+ of heavy, wet snow by midday tomorrow, per @NWSBoulder.



A significant, high impact May snowstorm for the entire Denver metro area, the foothills, and the mountains.#COwx pic.twitter.com/2zfGCzt6Ir — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) May 5, 2026

All in all, it’s a tough month of May, especially for a Rockies squad that appears to be on the ropes. But this team has shown the ability to have fortitude through tough stretches so far this season, which is more than could be said at this point of the year in 2025.