Rockies Desperately Trying to Escape May Misery Following Abundant April

What in the world has happened to the Colorado Rockies?

At the end of April, everything seemed to be sunny and rosy in Denver. Once May arrived, however, the storm clouds descended — literally — onto Coors Field, bringing doom and gloom to a franchise that’s already experienced enough pain throughout its 33 years of existence.

The Rockies haven’t won a game in May and are currently on a six-game losing streak, the latest defeat being a 10-5 loss to the also-lowly New York Mets. Absolutely nothing has gone right over those six games. The pitching — apart from a Tomoyuki Sugano masterpiece — has been mediocre at best and downright horrendous at worst. The offense, which should be this team’s strength, has disappeared at all the wrong moments. All that has added up to six miserable losses that have brought the Rockies from happiness all the way back to the pit of despair.

So, again, what in the world has happened to the Colorado Rockies?

The Rockies Are Falling Apart

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Last night’s 10-5 defeat was perhaps the epitome of everything that’s been going wrong in Colorado since the calendar turned to May. Free agent acquisition Michael Lorenzen, who was supposed to be one of the premier arms in the starting rotation, absolutely went bust versus a New York lineup that’s been struggling to keep its head above water for most of 2026. He allowed seven runs over five innings of work — bringing his season ERA to a terrible 6.92 — putting the team in a hole it couldn’t climb out of even if it had a 30-foot-tall ladder.

To add to the pain, the weather was absolutely miserable. Frigid temperatures and six inches of snowfall kept folks away from Coors Field, giving the ballpark a funeral-like atmosphere. Not only were the players on the field not having a fun time, neither were the fans in the stands. That is an anomaly at Coors, a place that’s usually full of laughter and joy even when the baseball team is struggling to put two and two together on the diamond.

New York Mets and Colorado Rockies fans in the outfield of Coors Field during the eighth inning. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

But it’s not just vibes that are keeping the team down — it’s also the statistics.

The Rockies arms have an 8.20 ERA in May. Only the Baltimore Orioles (8.64) are worse in that statistic, and they’ve even managed to win despite it.

Additionally, Colorado has allowed 54 hits in the month, 10 of which have left the yard. All in all, hitters are slashing .305/.374/.576 versus Rockies arms in May. Yikes.

Meanwhile, the offense hasn’t been picking up its end of the bargain — at least when the team needs it most. When the Rockies pitchers give up a ton of runs, the bats do their best but have always fallen short. When the Rockies pitchers keep the opponent off the board — the time when the lineup needs to be at its most productive to take advantage of the opportunity in front of it — runs are hard to come by for the Colorado offense.

Again, nothing is going right for the Colorado Rockies.

Rockies Just Need One Win

There really isn’t an obvious solution to the problem other than to just win. The only way to break through the bad vibes and come out the other side in one piece is for the team to bulldoze its way through the terrible times and just win a dang baseball game. Easier said than done, of course, but it’s the only path to happiness for both the club and its fans.

We’ll see how long it takes the Rockies to do it. Hopefully it’s before the Stanley Cup Playoffs are over.