Hunter Goodman Shows Again Why He's the Future of the Rockies Franchise

As June nears its end, the Colorado Rockies find themselves at the bottom of the NL West division. That sentence at this point in the season might not shock a ton of people, given how the last three seasons have gone, but the Rockies have played much more entertaining baseball in 2026 than in years prior.

One of the biggest reasons the Rockies have been fun to watch in June has been because of catcher Hunter Goodman. Goodman broke onto the scene in 2025, showcasing the kind of power he has at the plate and so far in 2026, specifically June, Goodman continues to earn the spotlight.

Smashing a two-run home run Friday night against the Minnesota Twins, which put Colorado ahead for the time being, going into the bottom of the eighth, Goodman picked up where he left off in game one in game two, sending another long ball into the seats at Target Field.

In his second at-bat on Saturday, Goodman went deep again, and if you're keeping track, that's three home runs in three at-bats, one in his last at-bat on Friday and two in his first two at-bats on Saturday. The home run streak pushed Goodman into smashing 11 home runs and counting in June.

Goodman is Money for Colorado

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) celebrates hitting a two-run home run. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

According to Rockies Club Information on X (formerly Twitter), his first at-bat home run on Saturday made Goodman the first Colorado player since Brenton Doyle in 2024 to hit double-digit home runs in a month, who hit 11 in July of that season. Goodman then tied Doyle in his next at-bat.

Drake Baldwin of the Atlanta Braves and Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers were named finalists in this year's All-Star Game fan voting to determine which player will start the game at catcher. Goodman, highly underrated and heavily overlooked in the National League, as he finished fifth in the fan vote despite his raking at the plate.

That's 3 homers in his last 3 at-bats by the way. pic.twitter.com/Wo2bbyyY1C — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 28, 2026

Goodman has now hit 24 home runs in 2026, putting him in a prime position to set a new career high in home runs, should his power surge continue into the second half. In 2025, Goodman hit 31 home runs, and currently, on pace for nearly 50 home runs with still a second half to play.

If the Rockies' new management is smart, they'll find a way to lock Goodman up in Colorado for the future and find ways to build around him, because he looks to be the saving grace for the future of this offense.