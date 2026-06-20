Rockies Hunter Goodman Dominant Last Month Makes Clear All-Star Front-Runner

The All-Star Game starting accolade is receiving some very warranted criticism as of late, simply because it is controlled by fan voting, which means the name on the back of someone's jersey can definitely mean more than the stats that said player has this season.

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman is feeling some of that injustice right now as he is leading all National League players at his position in home runs (seven more than the next), and sits in the top-three of hits, drawn walks, slugging percentage, as well as OPS.

While he is performing with the best of them, he is barely sitting inside the top five of the All-Star voting after the latest update that came out back on June 14, and he appears to have no signs of slowing down.

Goodman actually started the season a little sluggish, but in the last 30 days, there really isn't anybody better than him at the plate as he continues adding to his All-Star resume.

Goodman's Rankings in Last Month Against Qualified NL Catchers

Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) hits a home run in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Now, the last month definitely isn't going to be the only factor that plays into this, but it seems that because Goodman isn't a member of a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers, he isn't receiving the credit that he deserves.

But looking at how much he is wiping the floor with the rest of the NL catchers (minimum of 10 games played) in the last 30 days isn't something to glaze over either.

10 Home Runs- 1st by more than double

22 Hits- 1st

20 RBI- 1st (+5 over the No.2 man)

.333 Batting Average- 1st

.416 On-Base Percentage- 1st

.848 Slugging Percentage- 1st

1.264 OPS- 1st (only player over 1.000)

4 Doubles- 2nd

9 Drawn Walks- 3rd

Drake Baldwin (Braves) and Will Smith (Dodgers) are dominating the votes right now as Baldwin was nearly at a million with Smith 550,000 more over Goodman. There won't be any argument over Baldwin's selection, but that isn't the case for Smith.

Hunter Goodman brings the Rockies within three!



His 21st of the year, and the only catcher with more than 20 🗻 pic.twitter.com/eTbpScsc15 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 18, 2026

On the year, Goodman has more hits, doubles, three times the homers, 15 more RBI, etc. It isn't even close as to who is having a better season offensively.

Goodman has turned it on and clearly isn't turning it off anytime soon. But, again, stats seemingly aren't factoring in, and it isn't just his position where this is being seen. Unfortunately, as the voting time frame is rapidly dwindling, it seems he won't make it to phase two voting.

Truly a shame.