Warren Schaeffer's Subtle Quote After Twins Loss Should Grab Rockies Fans Attention

The Colorado Rockies took two out of three games from the Boston Red Sox earlier this week. It wasn't that they won two games against Boston, but it was how the Rockies won them that opened some eyes.

Trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the ninth inning Monday night, four straight hits led to a 3-2 walk-off victory. As if that wasn't thrilling enough, two days later, on Wednesday, they did it again. Trailing 6-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, Colorado plated three runs to tie the game before pushing two across in the bottom of the eighth inning for an 8-6 win.

After Wednesday's game, manager Warren Schaeffer said that his team never quits. Given everything that has happened over the last three seasons, it would be easy for them to quit late in games. However, that hasn't been the case, and it was the case again on Friday night against the Minnesota Twins.

Rockies Nearly Pull Off Another Late Game Rally

Warren Schaeffer | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Trailing Minnesota, 7-0, entering the top of the eighth, the Rockies plated three runs before tacking on five more in the ninth for an 8-7 lead. The Twins tied the game in the home half of the ninth before walking it off in the bottom of the 10th. Despite the loss, Schaeffer was happy with his team's response. He even dropped a quote that some might not have read too much into, but should have paid attention to.

"We keep fighting every night. That's no surprise to me," Schaeffer said, according to Courtney Hollmon of MLB.com. "They believe, that's the biggest part. And they keep coming. Boy, huge homer by Jake, Kyle off the bench with a double and then Goody, the huge bomb, but just couldn't hold on to that."

In case you missed the subtle little quote there, Schaeffer said, "They believe, that's the biggest part.'' Imagine if someone told you at the beginning of the season that Colorado would have 32 wins on June 27 and some of them would have come in the fashion they have, late-game comebacks.

They were not able to finish the job on Friday night, but the more they continue to rally late in games, win or lose, the belief will be there that they can do it no matter what the situation is. New president of baseball of operations, Paul DePodesta, was looking for positive steps in 2026, knowing that a turnaround is going to take time.

The Rockies might lose 100 games again this season, but they are not going to go down without a fight each night. Things are certainly moving in the right direction, regardless of what the record says.