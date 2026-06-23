ICYMI: Rockies Stun Red Sox In Bizarre, Historic Walk-Off Fashion

After being shut out for eight innings, Jake McCarthy sent the Coors Field crowd home happy with a walk-off triple against Aroldis Chapman and the Boston Red Sox. The Colorado Rockies became the first team in the expansion era (since 1961) to end a game with eight straight hits, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

Despite their league-worst record, the Colorado Rockies are playing some fun baseball right now. The Rockies have treated their home fans to three one-run wins in the last four days at Coors Field, perhaps none more thrilling than last night's.

Ryan Feltner Stays Hot

While the offense couldn't get anything going early, the pitching, which has been better over the last few weeks, was great last night. Ryan Feltner delivered his third quality start in his last five appearances, allowing just four hits and two runs in his six innings of work. Feltner has lowered his ERA to 4.79 on the season, relying heavily on his slider and changeup, which have graded well above league average this season.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Brennan Bernardino and Viktor Vodnik played an instrumental part in keeping the Rockies in the game; they did not allow a run in the three combined innings they worked out of the bullpen.

Eighth Inning Disaster

The Rockies put together four consecutive base hits in the eighth and did not score a run. It was as bizarre to watch as it sounds.

After two straight singles with one out, Willi Castro blooped one into center. Cedanne Rafaela, one of the best defenders on the planted, picked up the shallow single in stride and threw out Edouard Julien at home by at least three steps.

If that wasn't bad enough, Tyler Freeman delivered another hit, only for more chaos to ensue.

It's a pleasure playing the Colorado Rockies. pic.twitter.com/1HIUiEIJUj — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) June 23, 2026

Ninth-Inning Redemption

The Rockies entered the ninth having recorded four consecutive hits, and Aroldis Chapman could not slow them down. Breakout rookie TJ Rumfield continued his excellent month with a leadoff single. Then, Hunter Goodman delivered a base hit to left field and Cole Carrigg laid down a lovely bunt that he beat out to load the bases.

Up stepped Jake McCarthy, who has turned himself into one of the best hitters on the roster as of late. On the second pitch of the at-bat, he sent the Monday night audience into a frenzy.

Jake McCarthy clears the bases with a WALK-OFF TRIPLE 😱 pic.twitter.com/Q3CN7AwmN7 — MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2026

McCarthy is the first player since Grady Sizemore in 2006 to hit a walk-off triple down two runs, per Sarah Langs (@Slangsonsports/X). He's having himself a fantastic homestand; he has six hits over his last four games, including an inside-the-park home run against Paul Skenes and now a game-winning triple.

The Rockies ended the game withe eight consecutive hits. Their bad eighth inning base running ended up not costing them, as all was forgiven after that explosive bottom of the ninth.

Up Next

Colorado will try to clinch the series on Tuesday. Sean Sullivan (0-1, 10.29 ERA) is expected to make his third-career start tonight, while Boston will roll out Sonny Gray (8-1, 3.12 ERA), who has been very strong for them this season. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. MST.