Sean Sullivan Set for Long-Awaited Rockies Debut Against Athletics

The Colorado Rockies are pulling out the stops in the pitching department, and honestly, why not? This is a team struggling to find something that works, pitching-wise, so giving another rookie a chance seems to make sense.

Sean Sullivan has been working toward this moment since he was a second-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Rockies. Wake Forest University fans will get to watch their alumnus trot out to the mound in his MLB debut. As first reported by Denver Gazette beat writer Kevin Henry, Sullivan will be getting the start.

The 23-year-old left-hander will do it under some unique conditions as well. Not having his debut at Coors Field is probably a blessing but in the very same breath, he is having to test the MLB waters in a minor league ballpark in Las Vegas. This is probably not the ideal situation, but Sullivan likely isn’t complaining.

Sullivan’s Minor League Resume

Sullivan’s journey to the big league mound has been rather impressive. In 2024, he put up one of the better statistical lines of the Rockies entire minor league system.

He split time between High-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford where he went 9-2 with a head-turning 2.11 ERA across 21 starts. He pitched a total of 115.1 innings while walking just 15 batters and striking out 125.

The 2025 season held more of the same for the youngster finding his way. At Double-A Hartford, he went 9-6 and recorded a 3.14 ERA across 18 starts and 97.1 innings. His walk rate remained impressive at just 24. Batters against him could only work their way to a .227 average.

Colorado knew they had real talent here and just needed to give him time to develop.

2026 Albuquerque Number Regression

Colorado Rockies hat and glove | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Sullivan has experienced some regression in 2026, but after two years of consistency, falling back a bit, especially in Albuquerque, is almost expected.

His ERA has gone up to 5.60 in 11 starts, but remembering that Isotopes Park is one of the most hitter-friendly environments helps explain this. Given that he is headed for another historically hitter-friendly park in Coors Field, it would be great to see these numbers be a little better, but with the current Rockies pitching situation, it is worth a try.

Sullivan is not the first pitcher to experience inflated ERAs in Albuquerque, and he won’t be the last.

What matters more here is that the 6’4”, 200-pound talent has still only walked 19 batters in 54.2 innings this season. He carries with him a career ERA of 3.08 across 278 innings. This should tell you more about Sullivan than his PCL ERA.

What Rockies Fans Should Expect

Sullivan is a strike thrower. He should continue to carry that walk rate forward. At just 23 years old, the adjustments will be real, but he has yet to really stumble in his minor league development years.

The Rockies are in a rebuild and determining which young arms are ready is one more step in that process. Sullivan taking the mound as a starter is a moment he has worked for his whole life and one that the Rockies have had faith in since 2023.

As a note, Colorado’s 40-man roster is full, and the corresponding move has yet to be announced by the team.