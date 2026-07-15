Here's the Scoop on How Charlie Condon Went From Puny Past to Promising Prospect

There's been a lot of talk recently about the youngsters within the Colorado Rockies organization, the depth of the talent, and how they appear to be ready to start a whole new winning tradition. Provided there's a season in 2027, next year will be the time we see top prospects like Charlie Condon (and possibly) Ethan Holliday.

Holliday is out for the season with an ankle injury, which makes Condon the de facto top prospect in the system. But he won't be down at Triple-A Albuquerque for very long, as many are already clamoring for a call-up. Likely, he will be a September arrival, giving him more time to develop, while also holding back the clock on his MLB service time.

So, Condon is riding high right now and is considered one of the most intriguing up-and-coming hardballers out there. He's frequently mentioned among the top young hopefuls in all of Major League Baseball and was named to represent Team USA in the All-Star Futures Event.

🌟 Starting at first base and batting cleanup for the National League in today’s Futures Game—Charlie Condon! #GoSpo pic.twitter.com/3BDkH3Vhb3 — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) July 12, 2026

But it wasn't always that way for the former Georgia Bulldog. Considered undersized when his prep career was over. Few schools gave him a chance, thinking he was too small and skinny to develop any pop in his bat, and that he would essentially be just a bench player, at best. Little did they know that Condon would fill up his 6'6" in stature, packing on pounds and the ability to blast a baseball better than 99% of the players who graduated high school at the same time he did.

Charlie Condon Is Ready For The Show

Condon, at bat during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season for the Isotopes, he's hitting .289, with 20 home runs, 60 Runs Batted In, and an outstanding .998 OPS. And while his talent (and growth spurt) got him to the dance, it's his daily routine that will make him a star in Colorado.

"[Charlie] Condon exhibits a great work ethic and no sense of entitlement, diligently going about his responsibilities," Rox manager Warren Schaeffer has said.

Condon is the consummate 'hit man'. So much so that he should probably wear dark shades and carry his bat in a guitar case. His execution at the plate can kill an opponent's pitching staff in a variety of ways. He can hit for power, will be a Rookie of the Year candidate in 2027, and could even contend for a batting crown someday.

If Charlie Condon does happen to pick up a few awards, don't worry. You can just put them up on the top shelf. Because he's tall enough and strong enough to reach them now.

And... he's also good enough to be an impact player for the Rockies very soon.